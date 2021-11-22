Residents of Complexo do Salgueiro report several deaths within the community | Rio de Janeiro



Residents remove bodies from a mangrove area in the community – VIDEO/TV GLOBO REPRODUCTION

Rio – Residents of Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, claim that more than ten bodies were found on Sunday (21) in a mangrove area in the community, hours after an operation by the Military Police. At least eight dead have already been removed from the site by people on Monday morning (22). On Saturday (20), PM Sgt. Leandro da Silva, 40, was killed during a confrontation with criminals. He was buried on Sunday.

Earlier, the PM had confirmed only one man found dead – he was reportedly recognized by police from the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo) as one of those involved in the attack on the garrison that executed the sergeant. The corporation confirmed the deaths after images of the removal of the bodies by the residents themselves.

In audio circulating on social media, witnesses claim that there were bodies and even survivors hidden in a swampy area of ​​the favela. “The boys are coming out of the mangrove, people are screaming that they are resident. The boys have all died, and so are the ones from Boaçu. The residents are helping,” he says. Another person says that “a lot of people are crying”. “They say that the caveirão, when it passed, said: ‘thanks, thank you'”.

The difficulty of removing the bodies would be so great that people made a joint effort. “We are in need of men, residents who can help. There is a lot of dead people in the forest. Many people are gathered, but we need more”, asks another resident.

Confrontation in a forest and mangrove region

In a statement, the Military Police confirmed that there was a confrontation “in the vicinity of an area of ​​mangrove forest” after BOPE officers were attacked by criminals, but that there were “no detainees or reports of injuries”. The result of this confrontation would have been only seizures: two pistols, 14 9mm caliber rounds, 56 762 caliber rifle rounds, five magazines (02 for rifle and 03 for pistol), a camouflage uniform, 813 marijuana tablets, 3,734 powder bags white and 3,760 bags of material similar to crack.

Only one death was registered by the police on Sunday: BOPE agents who were involved in the operation were informed of an injured man who was allegedly removed from the scene at the behest of armed criminals. “This wounded man was already dying and was recognized by police from the 7th BPM as one of those involved in the criminal attack on the garrison on Saturday (20)”, says the corporation.

A 71-year-old woman, identified as Carmelita Francisca, was also shot during the confrontation in Salgueiro. Injured in the arm, she was taken to the Alberto Torres State Hospital (Heat), in São Gonçalo, and was discharged after being medicated.

Entities and parliamentarians demand investigation

The Public Defender’s Office stated that it will go to the community this Monday, at 2 pm, to provide legal advice to victims and their families.

“The Public Defender of Rio de Janeiro informs that it received, through its External Ombudsman, in the early hours of this Monday (22), reports about the violent operation in Complexo do Salgueiro. The institution informs that it is in contact with the leaders which will go to the community today, at 2 pm, to provide legal advice to the victims and their families.

Social movements and parliamentarians in the state of Rio are already demonstrating about the deaths in Complexo do Salgueiro. The Federation of Favelas Associations of Rio (Faferj) has been at the site since Sunday night to receive complaints from residents.

FAFERJ is receiving and investigating reports of dead and missing people in the region of Palmeira/Complexo do Salgueiro in São Gonçalo with the ombudsman of @defensoria_rj Public and on Duty of @MP_RJ .The police must do their job complying with the law and respecting the resident — FAFERJ (@faferjoficial) November 22, 2021

State deputy Dani Monteiro (PSOL), president of Alerj’s Human Rights Commission, stated that this is the “trail of the State operating in the favelas”.