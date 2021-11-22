Revealed Identity and Devil’s Temptation Mark the Last Chapter

In the last chapter of Genesis, which will be shown this Monday (22) on the screen of Record, emotion will take over the resolution of conflicts. In the Jacob/Israel camp (Petrônio Gontijo) everyone celebrates the family’s happiness and the reunion with José (Juliano Laham). Lucifer (Igor Rickli) tries to deliver his last blow, and, once again, good prevails. After the devil does so much harm to the characters, in a last moment of temptation, he tries to enter the party of José and his relatives, but is stopped by Gabriel (Paulo Dalagnoli) and Miguel (Fernando Billi).

continues after advertising

“You know very well that you won’t be able to protect them forever,” warns Lucifer. “And you know very well that you can’t do anything against them,” Miguel replies. “Yet. But you can’t stop what’s to come,” threatens Lucifer. Miguel continues: “You will lose. As always.”

At this moment, Lucifer gives a cynical smile, knowing that he is going to do a lot of evil for a long time to come. The devil ends the conversation by being frank: “I know, but that doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy every moment of the battle”, he warns. Miguel and Gabriel protect José’s party from any interference and the demon leaves with his tail between his legs.

continues after advertising

Afterwards, the voice of God emerges and tells what happens to José, Asenate (Letícia Almeida) and his people. “So Israel dwelt in Egypt, in the land of Goshen. They acquired property, prospered, and became an exceedingly numerous people. And from the sons of Jacob came twelve tribes, which later formed the nation of Israel. And Joseph dwelt in Egypt, he and his father’s house, until his last days. That was My plan from the beginning. That the human being would be fully happy, that people would live on earth an extension of what is in heaven”, teaches the Lord, putting an end to the story of Joseph and Asenath and making room for the arrival of Moses (William Winter) in The Bible.

continues after advertising

In Genesis, Apepi’s identity is finally revealed

Apepi’s (Jorge Lucas) identity will finally be revealed. After so much being mentioned during the José phase in the Biblical plot of Record, mainly by his executioner, Pharaoh Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) and his subjects and nobles from the palace of Egypt, the powerful will finally appear. In a single scene of the episode, Apepi talks to his servants and gives them directions.

Teruel (Amaurih Oliveira) and Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) arrive to speak with the sovereign, who mocks the situation of the subjects. “Finally, he made it to Upper Egypt. I’m glad you’re prudent enough to be afraid of me. That’s already a positive point. Are you ready to serve and swear allegiance to Egypt’s only legitimate pharaoh?”, asks Apepi.

continues after advertising

Adurrá does not think twice about responding positively to the powerful. “I’m sorry that your past forays haven’t been successful. But I’m here to do what I need to make the future ones,” promises the former Sheshi noble. “You don’t need to understand now. Sheshi will fall one way or another and when he least expects it. Using my most powerful weapon”, he guarantees.

Egyptian traitor discovered

Through flashbacks, it is revealed the identity of who planted the scrolls with messages from the sovereign’s rival, Apepi, and how the mighty tried to destroy the King of Egypt. In the sequence, none other than Merianat (Samia Abreu), the royal wife herself, appears, doing everything to harm Sheshi.

continues after advertising

In one scene, the woman enters the Pharaoh’s quarters through a secret passage and removes a papyrus from the bed, exiting again through the hidden door before Sheshi returns. In another flashback, it is explained how the Pharaoh’s dream box appeared in real life. With the help of Mahamid (Cee Jay), who throws a boomerang at the King’s head, who falls unconscious, Merianat checks to see if her husband is really passed out.

The woman opens a box with a false bottom and puts a dead sparrow inside, just like Sheshi’s dream. On another occasion, the kidnapping of Kamesha (Kizi Vaz) in an attempt to deceive the sovereign in an attack organized by Apepi, is also shown.

continues after advertising

Outcome of the other characters in Genesis

Now, over 130 years old, Jacob/Israel ends up happy with Zilpah (Karina Barum), the only woman who has survived by his side, after Bila (Patricia França) died. Herit (Yana Sandenberg) finally becomes pregnant with Shareder (Paulo Verlings), who is filled with joy. Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) returns to Egypt with a wife and a five-year-old son to meet José’s family.

Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque) is once again disowned by Teruel and abandoned in the desert. In her final scene, she bids farewell to the soldier and follows a painful path. When taking the scarf that covers her face, because of her severed nose, the wind takes the accessory and she disappears in the desert.

continues after advertising

The scenes are scheduled to air in the chapter this Monday (22), in which the script the on the small screen had access. Check out what will happen in the plots on NaTelinha’s soap opera channel.