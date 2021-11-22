Ringing in the ear can indicate heart problems; understand







Ringing in the ear is not always simple Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

Most people have already felt some kind of ringing in the ear. Often, the discomfort is related to events that are not very relevant to health, such as a slight accumulation of earwax – ear wax – or changes in atmospheric pressure when climbing a mountain.

However, according to Dr. Cristiane Passos Dias Levy, an otolaryngologist at the Hospital Paulista, although tinnitus is not a disease, it can indicate the presence of more serious health problems.

“The tinnitus can result from an ear disease, such as noise-induced hearing loss or presbycusis (related to age), but it can also arise from pharmacological and vascular, cardiovascular. Metabolic (diabetes and changes in the thyroid gland), neurological and odontogenic (dysfunction in the jaw joint and surrounding muscles)”, he explains.

The relationship between heart problems and tinnitus

As the doctor said, ringing in the ear can be related to vascular and heart problems. This happens due to blockages of blood flow in the inner part of the ears, or the increase in blood viscosity in that region. Phonomena that generally affect people who have hypertension.

How to identify whether tinnitus is a more serious problem

To find out if tinnitus is related to the presence of a disease or more serious condition, it is necessary to pay attention to the symptoms and frequency of the discomfort. If it appears constantly, takes a while to disappear and is still accompanied by pain and discomfort, it is best to be aware. The recommendation is to seek medical help as soon as possible, so that the problem is investigated and treated in the best possible way.

Even if it’s nothing serious, tinnitus can also be tackled with expert help. Dr. Cristiane also points out that, despite the discomfort being more common among elderly people, it can also appear in younger individuals and should not be ignored under any circumstances.

“A study carried out in the city of São Paulo attested to the prevalence of tinnitus in 22% of the population. Among young people, the rate was 12% and, among the elderly, 36%. Although there are no recent and comprehensive studies on it. problem, clinical practice points to a greater occurrence, in fact, among those over 65,” says the doctor.

Finally, it is also necessary to highlight the impacts that some bad habits can have in front of our ears. “Stress and excessive consumption of caffeine, cigarettes or alcohol, for example, can be determinant for the manifestation of tinnitus, in some cases”, concludes Dr. Cristiane.