Rio does not record deaths by Covid-19 this Saturday; fact occurs in the city for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic

RIO — For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, about a year and a half ago, the city of Rio de Janeiro did not record any deaths by covid-19 this last Saturday, the 20th. hospitalization for the disease in municipal hospitals. The news was shared on social networks of the Municipal Health Department of Rio this Sunday night. In the post, the fact is credited to the adhesion of cariocas to the vaccination. “It’s real: vaccines save lives!”, highlights the text.

“It’s the first time since March of last year that we haven’t received any notifications of deaths. It’s very good news, great news. Neither of the two systems, neither the burials nor the hospitals, found deaths on Saturday. It may be that in the future some death of that day will be confirmed after being investigated. In addition, the moving average is three deaths a day, which is the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic – reinforced the secretary Daniel Soranz.

Also according to him, despite the numbers, “this is not the time to relax”.

– We will complete the vaccination of adults with the booster dose in May of next year, projecting five months ahead. If the entire population really has the third dose by then, we will certainly have an epidemiological panorama very similar to what we have today: zero deaths, few hospitalized patients and fewer and fewer severe cases.

Also on social networks, the department calls on the population to get vaccinated. Anyone who is 12 years old or older and has not yet taken the second dose must go to the health center with proof to update the vaccination schedule, respecting the minimum interval between doses for each manufacturer. Those who are 18 years old or older and who took the second dose 5 months ago or more also need to go to the units to guarantee the booster dose. The same goes for someone who is 60 years old or older and who has been vaccinated for at least three months.

According to Soranz, the city of Rio de Janeiro has only 30 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the SUS network. These occupied beds are distributed in university hospitals and in a federal unit in the capital. This Saturday, the folder had already informed that the municipal hospitals in Rio de Janeiro had zeroed the number of inpatients.

Soranz credits the advance of vaccination against the disease as responsible for the good rates. In addition, the secretary highlighted that the last hospitalization notified was on Thursday, the 18th, at 6:57 pm, at the University Hospital Pedro Ernesto (Hupe), from UERJ, in Vila Isabel, North Zone.

— As vaccine coverage increases, patients requiring hospitalization for Covid-19 are increasingly rare. With 12 million doses applied and 95% of adults vaccinated, it is increasingly rare to find a serious case in the city. Vaccines work,” says Soranz.

In addition to the Hupe, the beds occupied are distributed between the Federal Hospital of State Servers; the Maternity School of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ); the University Hospital Clementino Fraga Filho, from UFRJ; and the National Institute of Infectology (INI) Evandro Chagas, from Fiocruz. The latter even now has 197 beds for the disease and will receive new patients, now functioning as a reference hospital to optimize the public health network.

According to the secretariat, there are still in the capital of Rio de Janeiro around 600,000 cariocas aged 12 or over with delayed vaccination. Today, according to the city hall, 76% of the population is completely immunized in the city, that is, they have already received both doses or a single dose.

— Vaccines have already proven their individual and group protective effect. Now the challenge is to advance with the second dose of adolescents and focus on strengthening adults after five months of the second dose – highlights Soranz.