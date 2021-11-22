Rio has no deaths for Covid in the last 24 hours | Rio de Janeiro

The municipality of Rio de Janeiro did not register deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. It is the first time this has occurred since the start of the disease pandemic in March 2020.

The information was released this Sunday (21) by the Municipal Health Department. There were also no admissions for the disease in hospitals in the municipal network.

“We were very moved to write this to you: for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the city of Rio de Janeiro did not record any deaths by covid this last Saturday, November 20. We also had no hospitalizations for the disease in municipal hospitals “, wrote the secretary on his twitter account.

SMS also informed that the capital reached the mark of 12 million people vaccinated.

The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, celebrated the mark in a post on twitter, adding that the municipality had an average of three deaths per covid-19 per day in the last week.

Great news that was given to me now by the secretary @danielsoranz: In the last week we had an average of three deaths from COVID-19 per day. And yesterday, 11/20, for the first time we had no notification of burial or deaths by COVID-19. Let’s prevail! Long live the vaccine!

Rio de Janeiro is experiencing an improvement in the pandemic scenario that is directly linked to vaccination against the coronavirus: the state and federal hospitals, located in the capital, have only 30 people hospitalized because of the disease this Saturday (20).

In addition, since the beginning of the pandemic, for the first time, the municipal health network has not had patients hospitalized with covid. THE Health Department also informed that in last 48 hours – no person went to the health units of the network with Covid.

In case of emergence of new cases of Covid, patients should be referred to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas, which is linked to Fiocruz, and became a reference to receive infected by the disease because it has 197 beds available.

Municipality had 1,400 hospitalized in May

The situation is radically opposite to what was experienced 6 months ago, in May 2021, when there were about 1,400 patients admitted with Covid in every public hospital in the capital. On May 21, 766 patients occupied the ICUs.

According to researchers, health authorities, the improvement in the indicatives is a reflection of the vaccination.

Even with evidence showing the vaccine’s effectiveness, around 600,000 people still haven’t taken the second dose in the state of Rio de Janeiro.