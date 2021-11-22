Romero visits Neo Qumica Arena as Corinthians wins against Santos; see photo

This Sunday afternoon, Corinthians beat Santos 2-0, in a game valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to the good game and the first visit by Fábio Carille, the Neo Química Arena was the stage for a reunion: Angel Romero.

Soon after the end of the match, the Paraguayan striker made a publication in his Instagram with his son, Ciro, at Neo Química Arena. The player didn’t write anything, just used two black and white emojis – see below.

Romero and his son at Neo Química Arena Reproduction/Instagram

At Neo Química Arena, Romero shone. For a long time, he was the top scorer at the stadium, with 27 goals scored in Itaquera. Even though he left the club in early 2019, the striker was only surpassed in October this year, when Jô scored his 28th goal at Casa do Povo.

Romero made Corinthians history. Hired in 2014, the Paraguayan striker stayed until 2019 at the Parque São Jorge club. By Timão, the player participated in four title campaigns, two in the Brazilian Championship (2015 and 2017) and two in the São Paulo Championship (2017 and 2018).

Romero’s numbers for Corinthians

Games played: 222

222 Points Earned: 379

379 Benefit: 56.91%

56.91% Wins: 107

107 Ties: 58

58 Defeats: 57

57 Goal in favor: 298 (1.34 per game)

298 (1.34 per game) Goals against: 192 (0.86 per game)

192 (0.86 per game) Romero’s goals: 38

See more at: Former Corinthians players, Romero and Neo Qumica Arena.