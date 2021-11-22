Romildo Bolzan appeals to the common sense of the STJD regarding Grêmio’s punishment

The 3-1 victory against Chapecoense gave Grêmio an important step to escape relegation to the second division. Reaching 35 points on the leaderboard of the Campeonato Brasileiro, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul will fight bravely to remain in the elite of football next season.

Once again making the double at the press conference after the final whistle in the match against Chapecoense, the president of Grêmio, Romildo Bolzan, and the vice football player, Dénis Abrahão, went to the microphones to express satisfaction for the victory that keeps Grêmio still alive.

Asked about the campaign that the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul needs to do in the five remaining rounds of the Brazilian, Dénis Abrahão was emphatic about the mobilization of everyone within the club.

“With the Grêmio games alone, there are five. Let’s compete and score 15 points, reach 50 points. Grêmio’s greatness proves that we have to win or win. We are just fulfilling our obligation to put Grêmio where it is. It doesn’t matter if we need to score 10 or 15 more points, let’s play five world titles and play every game.”, said Grêmio’s soccer vice-president.

Weaving strong criticisms of the severe punishment that the STJD imposed on Grêmio for the invasion of fans in the Arena, Romildo Bolzan vented about the generalization of the court with all Grêmio fans.

“On account of about 20 people… we’ve already pointed out who it is, it’s not fair to the fans. Why is Grêmio paying this?”, he asked.

Reflecting on the regrettable episode that took place after the defeat by Palmeiras on October 31, the Grêmio president manifested a very plausible reasoning in light of the facts of that Sunday afternoon.

“I think what is weighing most at the moment is the issue of having broken the Var’s cabin. It was the most relevant thing, there would be no other justification”, he stressed.

Image: Félix Zucco / RBS Agency