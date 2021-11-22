Roni comes back from injury, gets yellow and embezzles Corinthians against Cear

Midfielder Roni lived an intense Sunday against Santos, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship. Triggered by coach Sylvinho for the first time since suffering a knee injury, the midfielder ended up getting a yellow card and will have to serve a suspension against Ceará, on Thursday, away from home.

The player had been out of the field since September 13, when he suffered from the problem after the fall of an Atlético-GO player on his right leg, causing a ligament injury.

Timão predicted a return to the field in five weeks at the time, which took another two weeks of transition until his return to training was consolidated. Then, another three weeks until it is used by Sylvinho.

Triggered in the middle of the second half, the shirt 29 replaced Du Queiroz, who showed fatigue. He even stole two balls, but ended up taking the yellow card when he fouled Carlos Sánchez, in midfield.

Roni has so far had three goals and an assist at the Brazilian Nationals, sharing the third place in the club’s artillery at the tournament with Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Adson. Raised to professional last year, he started 14 first-round matches before being injured.

