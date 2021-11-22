Russian plot may have caused migration crisis in Europe, says professor – News

The social-political incident involving thousands of refugees on the Belarus-Polish border it may have been provoked by an old rivalry between Russia and the West, in an imbroglio reminiscent of the differences of the Cold War years.

At least that is what the professor of international law at PUC-Rio Florian Hoffman is betting on. According to the expert, the President of Russia, Vladmir Putin, may have organized, together with the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, a migratory flow with the aim of destabilizing and disturbing the European Union.

“The best way to provoke, in the European case, is not even to put tanks on the border, but it is precisely to create a situation that causes a certain dysfunctionality. Putin, in this sense, is succeeding”, explains Hoffman in an interview with R7.

In addition to the geographical, commercial and historical proximity between Belarus and Russia, Putin took advantage of the international isolation that Lukashenko has suffered in recent months, in the face of a government criticized by most of the world’s leaders. Dynamics similar to the Russian president’s support for Nicaragua, Venezuela and other countries.

“Putin is a graduate of the Cold War KGB (Secret Police of the Soviet Union) and has spent his entire career in the KGB. His vision is of an intelligence service. He is not a communist, but he has a deep loyalty to a certain geopolitical concept of the Soviet Union.”

Western influence on the Russian field of expertise

With the fall of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War, there was a Russian understanding that the countries that made up the great socialist nation would not be influenced by the rest of Europe and the Western world, explained Hoffman.

“A part of the Russian political elite understands today that this promise that the West would have given to respect this Russian sphere of influence would have been betrayed by the gradual advances of the West, […] like the expansion of the European Union.”

The intimate involvement of the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) with the economic bloc and the Western defense of the rights of Ukraine, with the involvement of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), are some of the biggest pains in Russian foreign policy today.

For Hoffman, Putin found in Lukashenko and Belarus a way to smother the European Union in one of its wounds: migration. “Which area, especially in the European Union, is it most divided? What is the easiest way to irritate public opinion? It is the issue of immigration and refuge”, he emphasized.

How did refugees reach the border?

It is still uncertain how thousands of refugees, mostly Syrians and Afghans, arrived so easily in Belarus, but it is already known that the country has colluded with the entry of people providing visas to visitors and directing them to the Polish border.

“Part of these refugees were admitted arriving by plane, which is usually not the common route they take because they are usually immediately rejected at the airport. I understand that, in part, Lukashenko did not veto them”, highlights Hoffman.

To contain this migratory flow, Poland has encircled part of the Belarus border with barbed wire frames, in addition to deploy army troops to the location. The images shocked the world and may have pleased the Russian and Belarusian presidents.

“Poland, in fact, reacts almost as predicted by Putin. Put up that barbed wire fence, put in an extra contingent of army and police. As part of this, it does things that cause the European Union a deep shame, disregarding conventions.”

Poland against international treaties

By preventing refugees from entering the Poland, the country disrespects the Dublin Convention, a treaty signed by the member countries of the European Union. The agreement obliges the nations of the economic bloc to receive these immigrants, who would later be distributed by the EU nations.

Another international convention, which applies to all member states of the United Nations, has banned refugees who manage to enter countries from being expelled since 1954. According to Hoffman, some people who managed to enter Poland were thrown out by security forces.

The country has also created an exclusion zone near the border—a region in which certain activities are prohibited. According to the professor at PUC-Rio, this mechanism, which is common in dictatorships and other authoritarian regimes, makes the work of the press and the transmission of information about what happens in the area difficult.

Poland’s internal democratic problems were already drawing the attention of the European Union and the refugee crisis could accelerate the deterioration of the relationship between the country and the bloc.

“The European Union has this problem. There are a lot of voices and a lot of money, a lot of institutions, which makes it slow, divided. She’s diverse, in a way. In that sense, Putin knows that if you create this kind of provocation, it will take a while for them to actually find a solution, which is exactly what he wants.”

Who is to blame for the migration crisis?

In Hoffman’s eyes, there are two levels of blame in the current European migration crisis. The first people responsible are Lukashenko, Putin and the Polish government. On a second shelf is the European Union with a failed immigration policy process.

“Had the refuge not been almost a red card for the political systems of the European Union, Putin and Lukashenko would never have had this idea, this force to exploit or create this situation, this embarrassment”, says Hoffman.

“Of course, in terms of immediate action, we cannot take the blame from Putin and Lukashenko. They are acting extremely cynical and are manipulating a group of people who are in huge need. That cynicism hurts just the same.”

The professor also warns of the proximity of the European winter and of the deaths that the cold can cause on the border between Poland and Belarus. The climate, according to him, can be decisive for resolving this political-social impasse in Europe.