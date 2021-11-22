Salvador will have a vaccination schedule for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses this second

The vaccination strategy in Salvador this Monday (22) will be for the application of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, from 8 am to 4 pm. All people must have their names on the list available on the SMS website (www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br).

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) is still offering the scheduling of the 3rd dose of the vaccine for the public aged 18 or over who has not taken the 1st or none of the doses in the capital of Bahia, regardless of being a resident of the city, that is, even not living in Salvador, the citizen will be covered. To have access to the booster dose (3rd dose), it will be necessary to schedule it in advance on the website vaccinehoramarcada.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br. The following established technical criteria must be met:

• Be 18 years of age or older;

• Not having taken the doses in Salvador (one or both);

• Be 150 days or older from the date of the second dose.

On the day and time set on the website, the person must bring the originals and copies of the following documents: vaccination card, identification document with photo, QR Code generated when booking online and proof of residence.

The scheduling of the 3rd dose is also available for every citizen aged 18 or over, regardless of living in Salvador, who received the 1st and 2nd dose through research/studies on vaccines. In the same way, prior appointments will be required on the Vaccinahoramarcada.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br website. The individual must meet the established technical criteria:

• Have both doses registered in Conect Sus;

• Be 18 years of age or older;

• Having taken both doses through research;

• 150 days or more before the date of the second dose;

• Present a document from the Research Institute declaring that the individual is able to receive the third dose without compromising the follow-up of the research.

In addition, the person must bring, on the date and time set out on the website, the originals and copies of the following documents: vaccination card, identification document with photo, QR Code generated when booking online and proof of residence.

On Monday (22) Med Móvel will be in the City Hall-Bairro Itapuã for the public that needs to take the second and third doses, following the deadlines established below.

Check out the scheme:

1st DOSE

RESEARCH FOR PEOPLE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER WITH A NAME ON THE MUNICIPAL HEALTH SECRETARIAT’S WEBSITE LIST

Drivers: Uninassau College (Pituba)

Fixed Points: USF Pelourinho, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Itacaranha, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Fazenda Grande III, USF Itapuã, UBS Ministro Alckmin, USF Joanes Leste, USF Ursula Catharino (Garcia), USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso), UBS Castelo Branco, UBS Frei Bejamin (Valéria), UBS Mário Andrea and UBS César de Araújo.

ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 to 17 YEARS; ADOLESCENTS WITH Comorbidities; PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER.

Drivers: FBDC Cabula, 5 Health Center, Faculty Universe, Exhibition Park, Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros)

Fixed points: CSU Pernambués, USF Eduardo Mamede, USF São Cristovao, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Cajazeiras V, Cajazeiras X, 5 Health Center, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho, USF Sérgio Arouca, USF Tubarão, USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotonio Vilela II, USF Santa Luzia, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Imbuí, Catholic University of Salvador (UCSA), USF Cambonas.

*Exclusive fixed point for pregnant women, postpartum women and adolescents with comorbidities: USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho)

2nd DOSE

2nd DOSE OXFORD (DUE UNTIL DECEMBER 19, 2021)

Drivers: Unijorge (Parallel) and FBDC Brotas

Fixed Points: Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros), USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, USF Beira Mangue, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo, USF Pirajá, USF San Martim III, USF Curralinho, UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado, Shopping da Bahia* (9am to 4pm), USF Boa Vista de São Caetano and FBDC Brotas

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC (DUE UNTIL 22 NOVEMBER 2021)

Drivers: Uninassau College (Pituba)

Fixed Points: USF Pelourinho, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Itacaranha, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Fazenda Grande III, USF Itapuã, UBS Ministro Alckmin, USF Joanes Leste, USF Ursula Catharino (Garcia), USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso), UBS Castelo Branco, UBS Frei Bejamin (Valéria), UBS Mário Andrea and UBS César de Araújo.

2nd PFIZER (DUE UNTIL DECEMBER 19, 2021)

Drivers: FBDC Cabula, 5 Health Center, Faculty Universe, Exhibition Park, Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros)

Fixed points: CSU Pernambués, USF Eduardo Mamede, USF São Cristovao, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Cajazeiras V, Cajazeiras X, 5 Health Center, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho, USF Sérgio Arouca, USF Tubarão, USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotonio Vilela II, USF Santa Luzia, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Imbuí, Catholic University of Salvador (UCSA), USF Cambonas.

3rd DOSE

3rd DOSE IMMUNOSUPPRESSED PATIENTS WITH NAME ON THE LIST AND WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE UNTIL OCTOBER 14, 2021

Drivers: FBDC Cabula, 5 Health Center, Faculty Universe, Exhibition Park, Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros)

Fixed points: CSU Pernambués, USF Eduardo Mamede, USF São Cristovao, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Cajazeiras V, Cajazeiras X, 5 Health Center, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho, USF Sérgio Arouca, USF Tubarão, USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotonio Vilela II, USF Santa Luzia, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Imbuí, Catholic University of Salvador (UCSA), USF Cambonas.

3rd DOSE PEOPLE AGE OF 18 OR OVER (APPROACHED UNTIL JUNE 21, 2021)

Drivers: FBDC Cabula, 5 Health Center, Faculty Universe, Exhibition Park, Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros)

Fixed points: CSU Pernambués, USF Eduardo Mamede, USF São Cristovao, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Cajazeiras V, Cajazeiras X, 5 Health Center, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho, USF Sérgio Arouca, USF Tubarão, USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotonio Vilela II, USF Santa Luzia, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Imbuí, Catholic University of Salvador (UCSA), USF Cambonas.