São Paulo adds 50% more points in the first 14 games of the returno, but does not run away from threat | São Paulo

São Paulo in the first 14 games in the second round is better than São Paulo in the first 14 games in the first round, but not enough to completely rule out the risk of relegation.

The team’s performance is still poor: it won 18 of the 42 points it played in from the 20th round of the Brasileirão – it won 42% of the points. The performance, however, is 50% better than at the beginning of the tournament, when he only took 12 points – the meager 28%.

This timid recovery has not allowed the fans to get rid of the risk of relegation until now.

More from São Paulo:

+ Luciano loses prominence with a series of injuries

+ Ceni focuses on defensive positioning of holders

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Rogério Ceni training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

With five rounds of the end of the championship, São Paulo has 41 points, in the 14th position, five more than Bahia, which occupies the 17th place, the first in the sticking zone. Between the two clubs, Juventude (15th) and Atlético (16th) have 39 points. The three rivals have a game less than the tricolors.

São Paulo had a bad start at the Brazilian Nationals, without winning in the first nine rounds until they beat Internacional – in fact, the only team from which they took six points, with victories in the round and in the return, so far.

It was during this period that the team, then commanded by Argentine Hernán Crespo, was in the relegation zone.

Until the 14th round, eight of them were among the four worst.

It was precisely a victory over Athletico, next Wednesday’s rivals, that took the team away from Z-4, to which they never returned, despite continuing to be nearby. In Curitiba, São Paulo scored 2-1 and reached 15 points, which placed them in 16th position.

+ See the complete ranking of Brasileirão

After that, the team rehearsed a recovery, but the most they could manage was to reach 11th place, in the 21st round.

The risk of the first relegation in Tricolor history was what led the board to fire Crespo after the draw with Cuiabá, in the 25th round. The substitute, Rogério Ceni, has already managed the team in eight games, with 11 points won.

+ Read more news about São Paulo