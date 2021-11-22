São Paulo lineup: Ceni does tactical training for “decision” with Athletico | São Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni, from São Paulo, made yet another test of the team that will face Athletico, champion of the Copa Sudamericana, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), in Morumbi, in a decisive duel for the 34th round of the Championship Brazilian ( the game will be broadcast throughout Brazil on ge, live and for free ).

This Monday morning, Ceni led two tactical jobs with the squad, one on a reduced field and the other across the entire length of the lawn. Athletes also performed physical training to open the practice at the Barra Funda CT.

Rogério Ceni is still without Luan, still in transition work to recover from a muscle injury. Willian and Galeano, who underwent recent surgical procedures, are also not available to the technical committee.

Luciano, who underwent surgery on his wrist, will be re-evaluated this week and still has no deadline to return to activities. The shirt 11 was injured soon after scoring the second goal in the victory over Palmeiras.

A possible São Paulo for Wednesday has James Volpi; Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Vitor Bueno; Rigoni and Calleri.

São Paulo arrives packed for the duel against Athletico, after winning the derby against Palmeiras 2-0, at Allianz Parque. Ceni counts this midweek with the return of Calleri, who, suspended, was out of the duel against Verdão.

Still under threat from the lowest part of the table, Tricolor has 41 points, the same score as the opponent in this fourth, and occupies the 14th position.