Secret passage is discovered behind bookshelf in 500-year-old house – Casa Vogue

+



He shows what he found behind the bookcase (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @freddygoodall)

Real estate developer Freddy Goodall discovered a secret passageway in a 500-year-old house in Brighton, Sussex, England. On site, tunnels, rooms and even a safe with old books.

read more

According to the NY Post, he was looking at old photos of the property – which has been in his family for 30 years – when he noticed that a door in the library of the 16th-century house could no longer be seen. He recorded a video finding a passage behind the bookcase and posted it on the networks, showing the discovery (watch the end).

Goodall filmed what he found (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @freddygoodall)

As he removed the books from the shelves, removed the screws from the wood panel, and lifted it, Goodall found a dark, empty room behind the fireplace. The secret passage led to underground rooms, with stairs in one of the tunnels and a larger room above, full of cobwebs, dust and a wasp’s nest.

One of the tunnels hidden behind the walls (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @freddygoodall)

Another passage leads to a basement, two other secret rooms, another corridor with stairs and several passages, which would have been used by employees to facilitate access around the property.

read more

There were even mysterious names and dates written in chalk on a brick wall and an old safe that had seemed untouched for decades. Inside, books dated 1848 full of information about the property – in the 1900s, the house would have been used as an educational institution – and letters.