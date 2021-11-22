See ranking table after Santa Cruz do Sul

This Sunday (210 the penultimate stage of the 2021 championship of the stock car, in Santa Cruz do Sul. Thiago Camilo and Ricardo Maurício they came out as the winners of the round, but whoever also has a smile from ear to ear is Gabriel Casagrande.

The driver of car #83 did not win the podium for the first time this year, yet he goes into the grand final at Interlagos with a good advantage over second-placed Daniel Serra. After the discards, Casagrande has 336 points, against 311 for Serrinha.

Unlike in recent years, the São Paulo stage on December 12th will be a double round rather than a single race, distributing the same score as a ‘normal’ 2021 event, with race 1 offering 30 points to the winner and the second 24 and no more discards to be applied.

Check how the classification is (with discards applied)

Position Pilot Spots 1 Gabriel Casagrande 336 two Daniel Serra 311 3 Thiago Camilo 280 4 Rubens Barrichello 279 5 Ricardo Zonta 277 6 Ricardo Maurício 267 7 Cesar Ramos 245 8 Allam Khodair 239 9 Attila Abreu 232 10 Diego Nunes 215 11 Denis Navarro 206 12 Bruno Baptist 198 13 Marcos Gomes 186 14 Rafael Suzuki 185 15 William Salas 180 16 Julio Campos 167 17 Cacá Bueno 155 18 Gaetano Di Mauro 153 19 Galid Osman 121 20 Lucas Foresti 113

See how the Santa Cruz do Sul stage was

