See ranking table after Santa Cruz do Sul

This Sunday (210 the penultimate stage of the 2021 championship of the stock car, in Santa Cruz do Sul. Thiago Camilo and Ricardo Maurício they came out as the winners of the round, but whoever also has a smile from ear to ear is Gabriel Casagrande.
The driver of car #83 did not win the podium for the first time this year, yet he goes into the grand final at Interlagos with a good advantage over second-placed Daniel Serra. After the discards, Casagrande has 336 points, against 311 for Serrinha.
Unlike in recent years, the São Paulo stage on December 12th will be a double round rather than a single race, distributing the same score as a ‘normal’ 2021 event, with race 1 offering 30 points to the winner and the second 24 and no more discards to be applied.
Check how the classification is (with discards applied)
|Position
|Pilot
|Spots
|1
|Gabriel Casagrande
|336
|two
|Daniel Serra
|311
|3
|Thiago Camilo
|280
|4
|Rubens Barrichello
|279
|5
|Ricardo Zonta
|277
|6
|Ricardo Maurício
|267
|7
|Cesar Ramos
|245
|8
|Allam Khodair
|239
|9
|Attila Abreu
|232
|10
|Diego Nunes
|215
|11
|Denis Navarro
|206
|12
|Bruno Baptist
|198
|13
|Marcos Gomes
|186
|14
|Rafael Suzuki
|185
|15
|William Salas
|180
|16
|Julio Campos
|167
|17
|Cacá Bueno
|155
|18
|Gaetano Di Mauro
|153
|19
|Galid Osman
|121
|20
|Lucas Foresti
|113
See how the Santa Cruz do Sul stage was
