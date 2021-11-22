See ranking table after Santa Cruz do Sul

by

This Sunday (210 the penultimate stage of the 2021 championship of the stock car, in Santa Cruz do Sul. Thiago Camilo and Ricardo Maurício they came out as the winners of the round, but whoever also has a smile from ear to ear is Gabriel Casagrande.

Read too:

The driver of car #83 did not win the podium for the first time this year, yet he goes into the grand final at Interlagos with a good advantage over second-placed Daniel Serra. After the discards, Casagrande has 336 points, against 311 for Serrinha.

Unlike in recent years, the São Paulo stage on December 12th will be a double round rather than a single race, distributing the same score as a ‘normal’ 2021 event, with race 1 offering 30 points to the winner and the second 24 and no more discards to be applied.

Check how the classification is (with discards applied)

PositionPilotSpots
1Gabriel Casagrande336
twoDaniel Serra311
3Thiago Camilo280
4Rubens Barrichello279
5Ricardo Zonta277
6Ricardo Maurício267
7Cesar Ramos245
8Allam Khodair239
9Attila Abreu232
10Diego Nunes215
11Denis Navarro206
12Bruno Baptist198
13Marcos Gomes186
14Rafael Suzuki185
15William Salas180
16Julio Campos167
17Cacá Bueno155
18Gaetano Di Mauro153
19Galid Osman121
20Lucas Foresti113

See how the Santa Cruz do Sul stage was

The best videos about motorsport are on the Motorsport.com channel. Apply now, give the like (‘joinha’) in the videos and activate notifications, to always stay on top of everything that goes on two or four wheels.

Podcast #146: Did Hamilton have the biggest showing of his career in Brazil?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST:

to share

comments