See the new opening hours of Caixa branches – Jornal Pequeno

Source: from the newsroom

As of November 23, Caixa’s branches will once again serve the public at normal hours, that is, from 10 am to 4 pm. This will happen because of the end of Emergency Aid payments and also the decrease in Covid-19 cases in Brazil.

The regular opening and closing hours of the units vary according to the specifics of each region and will be practiced as long as the municipal legislation does not determine a pattern different from the one previously established.

The use of masks inside branch offices and alcohol gel is still required. Caixa also provides customers with remote and digital service through WhatsApp Caixa (0800 104 0104), Internet Banking Caixa and Caixa Tem, Habitação Caixa, DPVAT, FGTS and Bolsa Família applications, among others (the complete list can be consulted. on the Box Applications page).

Customers can call the Caixa Service Center by telephone on the numbers 4004 0104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800 104 0104 (for other regions). In addition, the Lottery Network and the Caixa Aqui Correspondents Network are available throughout the country.