Setting the Apple Watch Display to 24-Hour Default

Because the time display varies by country, it’s likely that you’ve already seen the Apple Watch face display the watch in a different pattern. In Brazil, we follow the 24-hour format; in other countries it is common to follow the 12-hour (am/pm) time system.
Adjusting the Apple Watch Display on the 24-Hour Clock
If you purchased your Apple Watch in a foreign country and it is set to a different time system than you are used to, watchOS allows you to easily adjust the watch face. Follow below how to put it in 24-hour format.
Access watch settings in the Watch app
Open the Watch app on the iPhone paired with the Apple Watch. Then look for the “Clock” section and turn on the “24 clock” option.
However, if you have purchased the smartwatch here in Brazil and want the watch to display the time system display seen in Apple advertisements, just go back to the step above and disable the “24 clock” option.
Easy, isn’t it?
