She knows your kids’ names and who you’ve met: the intimate details Alexa collects about users

RIO – As a legislator in Virginia, Ibraheem Samirah studied Internet privacy issues and debated how to regulate the collection of personal data by technology companies. Still, he was surprised to learn all the details of the information Amazon had collected about him.

I was fired by a robot: How Amazon Lets Machines Decide Workers’ Fate

The e-commerce giant had over a thousand contacts from its phone. He had records of exactly what part of the Quran Samirah, who is a Muslim, had heard on December 17 of last year.

The company knew all the research he had done on his platform, including one for books on “progressive community organizing” and other sensitive health-related research that he thought was private.

“Are they selling products or spying on ordinary people?” asked Samirah, a Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Under Armor, by Vulcabrás, launched models of sneakers, such as the Phantom 2, with a chip on the sole that connects to the Map My Run brand application via Bluetooth. The app helps improve running by notifying the consumer’s headset if stride frequency and foot-on-the-ground timing are correct. Photo: Tomas Arthuzzi / Publicity Oral-B launched the Genius X electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence that helps with brushing. On the cell phone, the app generates a graph with the progress of the brushing, advises and allows you to customize the settings. The app indicates the areas and the correct time that should be brushed. Photo: Disclosure Along the lines of Nespresso, the application updates the software, chooses the size of the coffee and schedules the extractions. Some models have the ability to be accessed by any smartphone by scanning the QR Code via a cloud system called Skyline. The machines have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Photo: Disclosure Multilaser expands its portfolio beyond smart light bulbs and sockets and launches an electronic babysitter integrated to its platform called LIV, which allows remote operation through an application. Photo: Disclosure Philips Wallita will launch a fryer that will talk to a nutrition app, with tips and recipes. It will be possible to monitor the food preparation time by mobile phone based on personalized data. Photo: Disclosure Beauty tech Foreo has launched Bear, a device that works through an application and allows you to treat facial skin. Through the cell phone, it is possible to trigger low-intensity electrostimulation microcurrents so that the cells are refreshed, allowing for a healthier appearance. Photo: Disclosure In the classic game Detetive, by Estrela Toys, participants combine the stages of the board with the functionality of a mobile application. Thus, through the app, the QR Code reads the crime and the cell phone receives a call with a tip to unravel the mystery. Photo: Disclosure Estrela launches the game Detectives of the Blue Building (DPA) for Children’s Day, in which the wizards give missions via apps to the detectives, who are on the board Photo: Disclosure Under Armor, by Vulcabrás, launched models of sneakers, such as the Phantom 2, with a chip on the sole that connects to the Map My Run brand application via Bluetooth, which even comes with a symbol Photo: Tomas Arthuzzi / promotion

Samirah was among the few Virginia lawmakers who opposed an industry-friendly Amazon state privacy bill passed earlier this year.

New technology: With the ‘real’ 5G coming, is it worth changing your cell phone?

At the request of Reuters, Samirah asked Amazon to disclose the data it collected about him as a consumer.

Amazon collects consumer data through its Alexa voice assistant, its marketplace purchases, Kindle e-readers, and its music platform.

On-demand data access

So the company gathers a vast array of information about its US customers and began making that data available to everyone on request early last year, after trying and failing to defeat a 2018 California measure that required such disclosures.

Seven Reuters reporters also obtained their files from Amazon. The data reveals the company’s ability to bring together incredibly intimate portraits of individual consumers.

Sexta-feira Negra: 6 out of 10 consumers want to anticipate Christmas shopping. See the most searched products

This information can reveal a person’s height, weight, health, ethnicity, political trends, and your reading and shopping habits. It is also possible to know the whereabouts on a given day and, sometimes, who they found.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



A reporter’s dossier revealed that Amazon collected more than 90,000 Alexa recordings from family members between December 2017 and June 2021 – an average of about 70 per day. The recordings included details such as the children’s names and their favorite songs.

Going abroad?Fintechs offer dollar or euro accounts that promise to reduce exchange rates by 10%

Amazon captured the kids asking how they could convince their parents to let them “play” and getting detailed instructions from Alexa on how to convince their parents to buy video games.

family conversations

Some recordings involved conversations between family members using Alexa devices to communicate in different parts of the house. Several recordings captured children ages seven to 12 asking Alexa questions about terms like “pansexual”.

The reporter didn’t realize that Amazon was storing the recordings before releasing the data it was tracking about the family.

Meet Astro:Amazon domestic robot to pair with Alexa

Amazon says its products are designed to register as little as possible, starting only when the word “Alexa” is hit, stopping when the user’s command ends. The reporter’s family recordings, however, sometimes captured longer conversations.

Amazon Echo speaker with virtual assistant Alexa Photo: Daniel Berman / Bloomberg

In a statement, Amazon said it has scientists and engineers working to improve the technology and avoid recording before the “Alexa” command. The company said it alerts customers that recordings are stored when they set up their devices.

Change in settings

Amazon said it collects personal data to improve products and services and personalize them for individuals. Asked about Samirah’s records listening to the Koran on Amazon’s audiobook service, the company said that such data allows customers to pick up where they left off in a previous session.

The only way for customers to delete much of this personal data is to close their accounts, Amazon said.

Understand: When and how 5G will reshape the telecom industry and business

Amazon said it allows customers to tweak their settings on voice assistants and other services to limit the amount of data collected. Alexa users, for example, can prevent Amazon from saving their recordings or automatically delete them periodically.

A customer who can choose not to have their recordings must navigate through a series of menus. But you get the following warnings: “If you turn this off, voice recognition and new features may not work well for you.”

Finding information about how she heard the Koran in her Amazon file made Samirah wonder about the history of US police and intelligence agencies that have watched Muslims for suspected terrorist links after the September 11, 2001 attacks.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



lack of transparency

“Why do they need to know this?” he asked. Samirah’s term ends in January, after he lost a run for re-election earlier this year.

Sometimes law enforcement agencies seek data about technology companies’ clients. Amazon says it complies with search warrants and other legal court orders that look for data that the company maintains in an account.

Sexta-feira Negra: ‘Cashback’, free shipping and payment in up to 30 times. See trade strategies to dribble inflation

Amazon’s data for the three years ending June 2020, the most recent available, show that the company has complied at least partially with 75% of subpoenas, search warrants and other court orders seeking data on US customers. The company fully responded to 38% of these requests.

Amazon’s privacy policy is 3,500 words long with links to over 20 other pages related to privacy and user settings.

Florian Schaub, a privacy researcher at the University of Michigan, said companies aren’t always transparent about what they’re doing with user data.

– We have to trust that Amazon will do the right thing. Instead of making sure the data cannot be misused.