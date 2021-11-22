Show of the Famous: Gloria Groove pays homage to Justin Timberlake, gives dance show and shocks web with transformation; watch

The competition is increasingly fierce! It was aired this Sunday (21), during “Domingão com Huck”, another night of disputes at the “Show dos Famosos”, which featured performances by Margareth Menezes, Fiuk and Gloria Groove! On the panel of judges, to assess the performances of the three artists, were Boninho, Preta Gil and Claudia Raia — who didn’t have an easy task on their hands, right?! The guys did really well in the performances!

Our Lady East took the stage characterized as Justin Timberlake and performed in honor of the pop star! The artist rocked on vocals during a medley of “Sexyback” and “My Love”, and of course, delivering everything in the choreographies! “It was a delight. I’m thrilled. You get the look you want. You are a great actor. You sing what you want. The world is yours”, praised Claudia. Gloria received ten marks from the three judges and also from the audience.

The star’s gestures, posture and visual transformation shocked social networks. “And Gloria Groove who turned out a Justin Timberlake better than Justin Timberlake”, said a Twitter profile. “Glory Groove did very well from Justin Timberlake! The impression you get is that she is capable of transforming herself into whoever she wants. Impressive!”, scored a second person. “Impacted with Justin Timberlake’s Gloria Groove”, a third was surprised.

And Gloria Groove who turned out a Justin Timberlake better than Justin Timberlake. 🤦🏾 hahahahaha’ God gathered all the talents of the world and divided it between two people @gloriagroove and @IzaReal . ❤️ https://t.co/s6sHke6EGj — Osmarina Cerqueira (@Osmariinacsf) November 22, 2021

Gloria Groove always rocking right? Justin Timberlake all over. #Sunday pic.twitter.com/qdQ5aqoCgD — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 21, 2021

Gloria Groove did great Justin Timberlake! 😲 The impression you get is that she is capable of transforming herself into whoever she wants. Impressive! 👏👏👏 #Sunday pic.twitter.com/8MXeIsrazO — Leandro Lopes 📺 (@CriticodeTV) November 21, 2021

impakida with justin timberlake’s groove glory yesterday — Marina (@marinajacome) November 22, 2021

Justin timberlake’s groove glory was also sensational at the Famous Show. pic.twitter.com/8EEfvvIBQm — Luktv 📺🎤📹 (@luktv_spsjc) November 21, 2021

Margareth Menezes

Margareth, in turn, decided to pay homage to Sandra de Sá, and showed a lot of swing during her performance of the song “OlhosColoros”. An interesting detail: Sandra has already been to the “Show dos Famosos” in 2018, and on that occasion, paid homage to Menezes! “Seeing one queen honor another is beautiful… Margareth, you are a symbol, of greatness”, declared Preta, who, like the audience, distributed a ten. Claudia and Boninho gave 9.9 for the performance.

fiuk

Fiuk’s choice was right! The musician decided to play Renato Russo, lead singer of Legião Urbana who left us twenty-five years ago. The son of Fábio Jr. surprised him, when he appeared almost unrecognizable on stage, imitating all the gestures of his inspiring muse. The song chosen was the anthem “Será”.

At the end of the performance, the singer was moved. “I’m going to hold back the tears because I have a reputation for crying. I live by challenges. I have fun, I surrender. Getting here and receiving these grades is to see that it was all worth it”, said Fiuk, who received top marks from the entire jury and audience, and even shouted to celebrate.

Despite receiving great marks, Fiuk ended up finishing last in the overall standings. With a total of 158.6 points, the artist was eliminated at the time, losing to Margareth, who had 158.9 points, and Gloria, with 159.2. “Guys, it was a pleasure. I already knew, but I am so happy to be able to participate. I’m leaving too happy, thank you so much for your generosity”, thanked the ex-BBB.

On the networks, Fiuk was highly praised for his performance! “Fiuk will end the year the same way it started: being wronged in programs with the participation of Boninho”, joked journalist Mauricio Stycer, from UOL. “Fiuk was supposed to be the new singer of Legião Urbana. Grade 10!”, commented also journalist, Chico Barney. “Fiuk by Renato Russo was his best performance”, declared a netizen. See more reactions below:

Fiuk will end the year the same way he started: being wronged in programs with the participation of Boninho https://t.co/E3PSqOOJsd — Mauricio Stycer (@mauriciostycer) November 21, 2021

Fiuk by Renato Russo was his best performance #Famous Shows pic.twitter.com/Gjfu1lurHe — Lucimar Marandes (@Lu_Marandes) November 21, 2021

Guys, Fiuk is much better from Renato Russo than from Fiuk. If I were him, I assumed that personality. — Veronica Debom (@VDebom) November 22, 2021