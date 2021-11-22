Smell of ‘dirty socks’ in the cabin makes pilots give up on a flight and return with a plane





A flight between London and Zurich had to be alternated after its pilots smelled a strange smell, similar to that of “dirty socks”, in the cockpit (according to reports by on-board witnesses). The incident took place on 7 November aboard SWISS airline flight LX-339.

Initially, it was thought to be a medical emergency, which was later rejected by the crew and the airline.

According to data from the RadarBox flight tracking platform, the pilots commanded the U-turn with the aircraft even before reaching the English Channel. On board there were 101 passengers, who were later rescheduled for other flights or accommodated in hotels.

MyLondon news reports that the first investigations failed to establish the cause of the smell. A test flight was carried out, but no irregularities were detected, freeing the aircraft to be relocated to the Swiss airline’s air network.

Situations like this have already been identified in previous flights, from other airlines, when it was not possible to determine exactly what the smell or its origin was. On these occasions, the aircraft log is kept and pilots flying the aircraft observe if anything unusual is noticed.

Passengers proceeded to their destination on a later flight.