Solar energy gains space in homes – 11/21/2021 – News

icarus oak

news reporter

Technology considered inaccessible and even “out of this world” six years ago, solar energy is being used more and more by potiguars. The number of systems installed in RN soared from 2015 to 2021, jumping from 46 to 14,592 systems connected to the state’s solar grid, reaching the mark of 16 thousand systems in 2021. Industry interlocutors and specialists point to the popularization of the product, the arrival of specialized companies and financing by banks as factors that help explain the exponential growth of this energy modality.

Alex Regis The installed capacity in Rio Grande do Norte, in the order of 169.5 megawatts, currently the fourth largest in the Northeast, is enough to supply 63,000 households

Read more The data, from a survey carried out by the Potiguar Renewable Energy Association (APER), which the TRIBUNA DO NORTE had access to, also shows that 164 cities in the state already have at least one solar generation system. In 2015, for example, only 13 municipalities in Potiguares had systems installed. In 2021, APER estimates that the growth of facilities will be 9.3% per month, until October.

“Success is because you invest in your energy generation and immediately go without paying your bill. You become economically sustainable, because you make a loan and stop paying the bill and pay the bank. So you benefit from the wonder we have, which is the sun, with most of the RN in the semiarid region. What used to be a nuisance and a big problem, the drought, can now be used to generate energy and cause this difference”, points out the president of the entity, Max Diógenes, who also reinforces the importance of clients making sure companies are contracted. service.

According to the study carried out by APER, the State has an accumulated installed capacity of around 169.5 megawatts (about 11% of all installed power in the Northeast). “This represents, are approximations, of course, but it would be enough to serve a municipality with approximately 63,000 households, around 85% of households in Parnamirim, the 3rd largest in RN”, exemplifies José Maria Villar, economist, consultant and vice-president of PERFORMANCE

The installed power accumulated in RN currently occupies the 4th position in terms of the Northeast, second only to Bahia, Ceará and Pernambuco. The estimate is that the installed capacity will reach an estimated investment of BRL 713 million, of which around BRL 345 million only from January to October 2021.

“These are much larger markets, these populations have greater purchasing power and, consequently, there is a very large industrial and services market. As a small state and compared to these three that stand out in economic terms, we are well positioned. Can we grow? Yes, but it depends on several factors, such as the country’s economic recovery”, explains Hugo Fonseca, energy coordinator of the RN’s Economic Development Secretariat (Sedec-RN).

Specialists in the sector mention that, unlike 2015, the year of the emergence and boom of solar energy in the State and in the country, the prices currently required to install a solar energy kit have fallen by around 40%. In a house with an average consumption of 530 kWs/month, for example, with an invoice of R$ 500, the investment would be around R$ 17 thousand. The application with savings on the energy bill, for example, has an average return of 3 to 5 years. “The kit purchased has a durability of 25 to 30 years”, defends José Maria Villar.

Once solar energy is installed in the home, commercial establishment or industry, in the case of Rio Grande do Norte, users continue to pay the minimum fee to the Cosern concessionaire, proportional to consumption.

In addition, as José Maria Villar explains, when connecting the project to the electricity grid, the concessionaire replaces the conventional meter with another meter, called bidirectional. If the energy generated by the system is less than the consumption at the time it is being generated, the system captures the energy on the grid; if the energy generated by the system is greater than the consumption at the time it is being generated, the surplus is injected into the network.

When closing the customer’s monthly bill, the concessionaire registers in its own account if there was generation greater than consumption during the period determined. If there was a generation greater than consumption, the amount of excess credits (in kwh) is recorded in the account. It is this “stock” of credits in kwh that can be offset within a period of up to 60 months.

Entities focus on training

The ecosystem that guides solar energy in Rio Grande do Norte has constant training, which ends up generating employment and income within the State itself. This is what the director of the Senai Institute for Innovation in Renewable Energies, Rodrigo Mello, guarantees.

“We are firmly committed to training people. We have already trained more than 1,200 professionals, in different areas, focused on photovoltaic installation in the last five years”, he explains.

The Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae-RN) also has a project to provide technical and managerial support to companies in the sector.

According to the manager of the Sectoral Development Unit at Sebrae, Lorena Roosevelt, “RN Solar” has training and consulting services and also seeks to publicize “the benefits of solar energy for consumers, especially for small businesses in agribusiness, industry, commerce and services”.

On December 2nd, Sebrae will hold a business roundtable at the organization’s headquarters. On the occasion, 25 companies that sell systems and are in the process of training with Sebrae will be available to present their differentials to individuals and companies that wish to assess the feasibility of adhering to this energy source. Applications can be made through the Sebrae website.

Cash to finance acquisition of boards

Caixa should launch a program next month aimed at deploying solar energy in Brazilian homes. Caixa Energia Renovável will finance the acquisition of solar panels at an interest of 1.17% per month, said the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães. “It’s the lowest credit rate,” said Guimarães.

Financing can be contracted through the cell phone, through the Caixa Tem application. He will have a grace period of six months and five years for payment.

The financing of solar panels by public and private banks has been a reality for a few years across the country. Since 2018, for example, Banco do Nordeste has provided financing for individuals with a limit of up to R$ 100 thousand, term payment period of up to eight years and a grace period of up to six months. For values ​​up to R$ 50 thousand, the necessary guarantee will be added to the sale of the equipment; above this value, it will be a real guarantee plus the disposal of the equipment.