Solution for procrastination is simpler than you think, study says – Small Business Large Business

Procrastination is a habit that can bring many problems. In fact, it has even become inspiration for companies, as a startup who created smart glasses that keep you from getting distracted from your tasks. But new research from the University of Otago in New Zealand suggests the solution could be much simpler.

Solution to procrastination is simpler than one thinks, says study (Photo: Reproduction/Pexels)

Published in the Economic Inquiry, the study found that the best way to avoid procrastination is not to set a deadline. However, if you are going to determine a delivery date, it had better be soon.

Stephen Knowles, one of the study’s authors, says in a statement that the research began because he and his team were interested in helping charities raise more money. Then, the researchers asked participants to complete an online survey to make a donation. They had a week, a month, or no deadline to respond.

Most responses occurred when participants did not have a deadline, while a long term seemed to give people permission to procrastinate and then forget.

According to Knowles, it is not surprising to find that specifying a shorter deadline increased the chances of getting an answer compared to a longer deadline. “We interpret this as evidence that specifying a longer term, as opposed to a short term or no term, removes the urgency to act, which is often perceived by people when asked to help,” he says.

However, he found it interesting to receive most responses when there was no set date. The hypothesis is that this may have led participants to assume the existence of an implicit deadline.