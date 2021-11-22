Son of Gugu Liberato speaks out after inheritance fight: “Following advice”

Son of Gugu Liberato, João Augusto says that he and his sisters strive to fulfill his father’s wishes

Son of Gugu Liberato, john august talked openly about the relationship with the twin sisters, Marina and Sofia Liberato, after a family fight over the presenter’s inheritance.

In an interview for a special report by Record, to mark the two years since the death of the communicator, which will be shown this Sunday (21), he revealed that the family members continue to strive to respect the father’s wishes.

“Our family is united, and we are following all their advice. This period without my father has been very difficult, I miss him a lot. There are many things I wanted to tell him, but I have faith that he is with God and looking at me, seeing everything that is happening”, he said.

Remember that the columnist Leo Days, from Metrópoles, said that the brothers will launch a campaign to carry out the presenter’s legacy. The initiative, which was named Gugu Vive, is to encourage other people to become organ donors.

MISS YOU

Last Saturday (20), the mother of Gugu Liberato’s children, Rose Miriam Di Matteo, lamented the longing for the presenter, who died two years ago, after a tragic domestic accident.

On social networks, the doctor shared a click in which she appears alongside the couple’s twin daughters, Marina and Sofia Liberato, and it was all love. Wearing a shirt with the image of the communicator, she didn’t hide her sadness.