Son of Marília Mendonça enchants the web when he appears singing. Video

Son of Marília Mendonça, Léo enchanted backcountry fans when he appeared singing at a karaoke (See the video in the gallery above). On his uncle Gustavo’s lap, the singer’s only brother who died recently in a plane crash, the 1 year and 11 month old boy shared the vocals with the artist and sang an excerpt of “Borboletinha”, a children’s song that is popular with the little ones. . “He is already conquering the world with the gift that God gave“, bet Gustavo.

On the web, fans of Marília Mendonça reposted the publication and fell in love with the artist’s heir, whose custody was divided between her maternal grandmother and father, Murilo Huff, who honored her ex with a tattoo. “Mum, upstairs, must be so proud of that prince of hers”, bet a netizen. “It’s going to pull Mom, I’m sure you can see it”, guaranteed one more. “Wow, I was thrilled to see Léo continuing this talent that was his mother,” said another fan. Last week, a photo of Marília Mendonça as a baby stole the show due to the artist’s resemblance to her son.

Son of Marília Mendonça still doesn’t know about his mother’s death

Because of his young age, Marília Mendonça’s family decided to spare little Léo from the news of the death of his mother, Marília Mendonça. “He still doesn’t understand, for him the mother went to work”, said Ruth Moreira, mother of the artist.

According to Ruth, the grandson misses his mother and reacts every time he passes by the sertaneja’s room. “he wants to hit [na porta], wants to go there, say ‘mommy’. Then I say she’s not here, that she’s working”, he explained. In an interview with “Fantástico”, Ruth and Gustavo told how they intend to talk about the death of their mother to the boy, when he gets a little older: “We’ll go to say that she became a little star, will say that she was the queen of Brazil”.

For now, Marília’s mother has been working hard not to let her sadness affect her grandson. “In the first days I cried, howled inside. Then I washed my eyes and came to play with him, sing his songs,” he said. And he added: “I cried a lot for two days, then no more. I have my grandson, if he sees me crying he will despair.”

Maiara and Maraísa took over shows by Marília Mendonça

With a full concert schedule, Marília Mendonça left fans devastated by her death. Maiara and Maraisa, however, joined forces and decided to take over the scheduled presentations of their friend, with whom they had the Patroas project.

“When the office was deciding on who would do the shows on Lila’s schedule, I made myself available to do them all, as long as God gives me strength! I’ll fulfill everyone I can because I can’t imagine anyone doing this other than me and my sister.” said Maraisa. The artist, however, assumed weakness: “For me it’s very difficult to force a smile in front of all this, to take pictures, to show myself well on stage, because in fact I’ll never be”.