Sophia Medina ignores sister-in-law Yasmin Brunet’s fans in championship

At 16, Sophia Medina, younger sister of three-time world champion Gabriel Medina, won the most important title of her surfing career: first place at the Saquarema Surf Festival Roxy Pro, a QS 3,000 stage that counts points towards the WSL regional rankings in the Latin America. With the victory, this Sunday (21/11), she became the leader of the ranking. Who was in the crowd was the young woman’s sister-in-law, model Yasmin Brunet, who shared her enthusiasm on Instagram Stories, but seems to have been ignored by the athlete.

Sophia made a point of reposting on her social network account all the honors she received from friends and family who celebrated the victory with her, except for Yasmin’s post, which caught the attention of many internet users. In the images, the model shows the surfer on TV, during the competition, and shouts: “Go, Sooooo…”. And writes in the caption: It’s flying. It will even stop the waves for you”.

For those who don’t know, the young surfer’s mother, Simone Medina, and Yasmin haven’t been in a good relationship since Gabriel and the model took over the romance. However, the story gained new controversial chapters when the column LeoDias published a print of a conversation between Simone and her son, sent by the surfer’s friends. In the messages, the athlete’s mother compared her daughter-in-law to a porn actress and even said that she had a video of her “doing chup***” when she was a minor.

