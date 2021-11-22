Sophia Medina wins the international surfing stage and repeats her brother Gabriel’s feat – Sports

At only 16 years old, Sophia Medina won this Sunday, 21st, the most important title of his career in the surfing so far. The younger sister of the three-time world champion Gabriel Medina won the Saquarema Surf Festival Roxy Pro, a QS 3,000 stage that counts towards WSL’s regional ranking in Latin America. With the victory, she became the leader of the ranking. In the men’s, the victory was for Yago Dora.

“I can’t believe I just won a QS 3000. This has always been my biggest dream, it was one of my biggest goals and I’m very happy. This championship is one of the most important in the world today. In Latin America, it’s the most important . It’s a great stage for a surfing career. It’s been a long time since I’ve won a championship and all the hard work has paid off,” said the athlete.

Sophia was accompanied in Saquarema by her father and coach, Charles Saldanha, who also coached Gabriel for many years in his career. Now he has devoted himself to the girl and hopes she will walk the same path as her champion brother. She also has Gilmar Moura, o Pulga, as a coach, who helped her start her career at the Gabriel Medina Institute.

His sister’s achievement was celebrated on social media, including by Gabriel Medina, who is a little further away from his family, but made a point of praising Sophia. “Campeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!! Big people victory, pride!!! First WQS victory, you can’t help remembering when I started! I love you @sophiamedina”, wrote the surfer.

He also refers to his early career. When he was 15 years old, Gabriel became the youngest surfer to win a stage of the World Surf League, in Florianópolis, and from then on his rise was meteoric. Three years later he became Brazil’s first world champion in surfing.

Now Sophia is following the same path. With 3,500 WSL regional ranking points after two rounds, she needs to be in the top three to secure a spot in the 2022 WSL Challenger Series, which counts for seats on the 2023 World Tour, home to the elite athletes.

“It’s very difficult to go from amateur to professional, it’s a reality check and I trained a lot to be here today. I get emotional because it was a lot of hard work to get here and God is very good. It was He who gave me the victory and all honor and glory to Him. I am so happy that all this work is being rewarded,” he continued.

Sophia is another talented surfer of the new generation that has been drawing attention in competitions. In addition to her, other young athletes have shown the potential to, who knows, in the future, give Brazil its first women’s world title, as beautiful nalu (14 years), Laura Raupp (15 years) and Macedo Summer (21 years).

In this Sunday’s dispute, Sophia beat Peruvian Daniella Rosas, who was representing her country at the Tokyo Olympic Games, by 14.27 to 12.34. In men’s, Yago Dora gave a show and won against João Chianca, another new member of the new Brazilian generation, for 18.97 to 16.86.