Spaniards praise Vini Jr after new show: “La Liga was too small for him” – 11/21/2021

The Spaniards seem to enjoy Vinícius Júnior’s football more than many Brazilians. After another good performance by the 21-year-old striker in Madrid’s rout of Granada, Madrid’s newspapers filled his ball.

“La Liga became small for Vinícius. He’s inspired. Every time he fights, he invents. And he leaves his rivals behind,” wrote Marca.

The publication also supported the direct expulsion of defensive midfielder Monchu after a violent entry into the Brazilian. “It was well sent off. The referee has to protect players like Vinícius.”

In the bid, Vini Jr gave a hat to the marker in the defense field, took off at speed and was only stopped with a cart at the end line. He got up laughing, while Granada coach Robert Moreno was sent off again for complaining about the direct red.

The As newspaper also praised the performance of the Brazilian, who scored his eighth goal and assumed the second place in the competition. “Vinícius scored and returned to making his seal as an unstoppable player. He dined on his markers.”