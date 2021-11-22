Spanish newspaper says Vinicius Jr. is ‘out of control’ at Real Madrid: ‘Undisputed and untouchable’

Vinicius Jr. has an excellent start to the season for Real Madrid, with 10 goals and 7 assists in 17 games

The Spanish press remains delighted with the striker Vinicius Jr. this season, even more so after the show given by the Brazilian in the rout 4-1 by Real Madrid over Granada, last Sunday, by Laliga.

This Monday, the newspaper Brand published an article saying that the ex-flamenguist is “out of control” and covered the athlete with praise.

“The Brazilian, in addition to breaking his limits as a player, became a leader of this Real Madrid and the most unbalanced player in Laliga“, he wrote.

“Vini started scoring goals and playing well. It was something that many were expecting, while others, many others, they already gave it as a lost case“he joked.

“Three years after his debut with Real Madrid, the striker is in the place he wanted and dreamed of being: is undisputed, untouchable and the absolute owner every time Carlo Ancelotti has to mount his 11“, analyzed.

Also according to the diary, the great phase of Vinicius also “infected” other cast members meringue.

“Vini’s outburst meant that Real Madrid didn’t have to rely solely on Benzema on the front line,” he said.

“The Frenchman has been the team’s top scorer since Cristiano left, but their large numbers have always been orphans of a partner, an attacker capable of ensuring that the defensive focus of his rivals is not just Karim,” he explained.

In the current season, Vinicius Jr. 10 goals and 7 assists in 17 matches by white.