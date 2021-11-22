SPFW: diversity of bodies and technologies set the tone for the event

Diversity, technology, game universe and a fashion that mixed comfort and glamor were the main highlights of the 52nd edition of São Paulo Fashion Week, which came to an end this Sunday (21). Entitled “Regeneration”, the event was held in physical and virtual form, with on-site parades at the Pavilhão das Culturas Brasileiras, in Ibirapuera.

In most of the presentations, whether digital or physical, one of the main highlights was the presence of models with different bodies, of all sizes, colors and genders, who transformed the runway into a more realistic Brazil, as Thaís Carla, an activist against the fatphobia and that he experienced, for the first time, stepping on the catwalk of a fashion week.

“I felt like I was in a real Brazil. People live in a bubble and don’t understand that there are thousands of types of people: smaller fat, bigger, very thin, not so thin, black, vitiligo, wheelchair users. A multitude of beauties. That’s Brazil, it’s different. I felt happy because that’s the way we are. We all feel like kings and queens there,” he told CNN.

Those who took Thaís, former dancer of the singer Anitta, to the fashion show were Céu and Junior Rocha, brothers and creators of Meninos Rei, a brand that was born in Salvador and which made its physical debut at the event.

“It is extremely important to have a fat body, a transvestite, a trans singer, a wheelchair user and the fat activist Thais Carla on the catwalk. Our brand wants to talk about it, bodies, ancestry, race. We want to strengthen these themes even more”, warns Junior Rocha.

“When we present a real casting, it’s because we want to say that people can’t stand to feed this diet that fashion has introduced in the market anymore, that what is acceptable is to be thin and white, references that are not ours”, explains Céu. Brazil needs to drink from Brazil, like its culture, respect the people, respect the bodies, which are really real bodies. We leave this São Paulo Fashion Week with the feeling of having accomplished”, he completes.

Rafaella Santos, black woman, influencer and younger sister of soccer player Neymar Jr, also walked for the first time, as a guest of Baška, and reveals that she was nervous before stepping onto the catwalk. THE CNN, says he felt an energy very different from anything he’s ever experienced, and emphasizes the strength that a more heterogeneous casting has in a fashion week.

“I think this diversity is incredible, we have to experience it more. I really expected this change to happen”, he celebrates.

For Dani Rudz, a specialist in fashion and the plus size market, he believes that Brazilian fashion is undergoing a ‘true democratization’, but there is still a long way to go before diversity is really inserted in this universe.

“I don’t believe that little by little we will look with more affection to fat people. I missed brands that produce exclusively for this audience. I missed fashion and plus size market specialists in mentoring and training, in addition to debates and presentations, I missed actually fat models on the runways. We are still quota. And a timid share. The brands insist that inserting only ‘curvy size’ models on the runways is promoting inclusion. And it’s not.”

The specialist also points out that, while behind the scenes, among the staff and regulars there is a great diversity and variety of different bodies, with mannequin numbers from 44 to 62, the space on the runway needs to grow a lot.

“These people are present at the event, hungry for fashion, working for fashion and not being contemplated in the fashion shows”, he complains. “I’ve never seen such a fat presence among the regulars at an edition of Fashion Week. We cannot go against the appeal of this public”.

Tendencies

The presenter, writer and image and fashion consultant Arlindo Grund accompanied each of the shows in this edition from the front row. From a privileged place, he believes that the event is still a reflection of society’s behavior, but that we live in a period of adaptation to these new times, with clothes to be used anywhere. The specialist indicates that functional fashion, not just comfortable and creative, with technological fabrics and modern models, is the trend for the coming seasons.

“These are clothes that allow you to be comfortable wearing a garment, but at the same time manage to have a picture of your personality through it and communicate what you want”, he says. “Weider Silveiro, for example, made a collection with knits and sweaters and a well-defined silhouette. At the same time, he presented coats and blazers that looked like bathrobes and that also brought that warmth thing. It was very interesting”, he praises.

About these changes during the pandemic, Dani Rudz believes that fashion has not been dormant, but has become an escape tool to withstand this difficult period. The specialist followed the physical and digital fashion shows and agrees that rethinking the comfort of clothes was one of the key points in choosing the elements that arrived at São Paulo Fashion Week.