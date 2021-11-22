Spider-Man 3 wins preview with unpublished scenes and raises new theory; Look

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Spider-Man 3: No Return Home won a new commercial for TV and the preview features previously unpublished scenes from the production. In the video, Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) talks to Peter Parker and asks, “What’s going on and who are these guys?”

In the video, it is also possible to see more scenes of the hero’s fight against the villains, but another point caught our attention. The character Electro appears in armor apparently equipped with Tony Stark technology, as was seen in Dr. Octopus in the trailer released last week. Fans speculate that the villains may invade Stark Industries to “upgrade” their costumes.

Check out the new preview:

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s history, the hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the great risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous.” says the official synopsis of the film.

In addition to Tom Holland in the lead role, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Other guest appearances, of course, include Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, respectively, as villains Electro, Duende Verde and Doutor Octopus.



Spider-Man: No Return Home premieres on December 16th.