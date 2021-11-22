Spotify limits random mode after Adele’s request

Spotify has confirmed that it will restrict the platform’s shuffle button, and apparently the request was made by singer Adele. According to information from BBC, the artist made the unusual request after publishing her long-awaited album ’30’, released last Friday (19).

The singer believes that a concept album should be heard end to end, in a specific order — that is, exactly as it was released. Precisely for this reason, after a request from Adele, Spotify decided to remove the button randomly from the default playback options.

at her request

“This is the only order I have had in our ever-changing industry! We don’t create albums so carefully and thoughtfully in our track list for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories must be heard as we intended. Thanks Spotify for listening to me,” said the artist on her Twitter profile.

Shortly after the singer’s tweet, Spotify replied to the message: “anything for you”. But don’t worry, shuffle isn’t just a standard option, it’s still available to premium service users — just click on a track and select the option.

“For those users who still want to randomly play an album, they can go to the Now Playing view and select random play,” Spotify’s head of music communications Chris Macowski told the site The Verge.

Adele’s numbers probably impressed Spotify after the release of the new album, as the song “Easy on Me” captured the record for the highest global audience in a single day.