Spotify restricts ‘shuffle’ option after Adele’s request – Culture

The singer Adele carefully set the order of songs from your most recent album, 30, calling the 12 tracks his “or go or break during the most turbulent period of my life”. But the base configuration of the spotify – shuffle the songs on the discs in random order (shuffle) – apparently threatens to disrupt the fluidity of your musical narrative.

On Saturday 20, the streaming giant confirmed it had agreed to comply with the British star’s request to automatically play the songs in the artist’s curated order.

“That was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry!” tweeted Adele. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought in the track listing without reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be heard the way we intended,” he continued, before thanking the platform.

“All for you,” Spotify tweeted in response to the singer.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening ♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

While the new album has sparked a surge of emotions among Adele’s fans since its release on Friday the 19th, there has also been an exchange of public opinion.

Some on social media questioned who would dare listen to a newly released album for the first time in shuffle mode, while others seemed concerned that Adele had forced Spotify to completely ban the shuffle button.

“Adele is 100% correct. People who listen to albums in shuffle mode are definitely insane,” said a tweet, while another fan wrote, “I love you Adele, but let me use shuffle mode in peace [risos]. I love randomness”.

“The album 30 Adele’s is somehow a story. Try listening to the album from beginning to end. It feels like she’s telling her story – the darkest hours, the divorce, herself,” another tweet stated, while another fan was more direct: “Adele said. Never use shuffle on albums”.

Spotify didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the change, but the shuffle option (represented by two crossed arrows) remains visible when a user clicks to check out a song in the album.

Many Spotify users have long questioned about shuffle mode as a default setting. In a 2019 Spotify help forum post, a listener named Mark expresses his frustration, writing, “Why is shuffle ALWAYS the default setting, FORCED?”

“Of course it would make more sense to just start a playlist in order and then hit the shuffle button if you want to rather than screw it up like that,” the post reads.

After a six-year hiatus, the emotional album encompasses heartbreak, divorce and the paranoia that often comes with motherhood.

Just 24 hours after the release of the first song on the album, Easy On Me, the star broke records on both Spotify and Amazon Music.

“On Friday, October 15, 2021, Easy On Me, by Adele, became the most played song in a single day,” confirmed the audio company, while Amazon said the single received “the highest number of first-day play requests for Alexa in Amazon Music history. “.

The star returned to headlines around the world. In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adele discussed a number of issues, including her divorce, weight loss and her new boyfriend Rich Paul.

And as part of a CBS special titled Adele One Night Only, the star took the stage at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles to sing a series of songs – while also helping to orchestrate a romantic proposal for a couple, rocking them with his 2008 cover song Make You Feel My Love.