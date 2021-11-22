Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – China’s central bank suggests a possible easing of policy as the housing crisis slows down the economy. Europe is protesting violently against the reintroduction of blockades because of the pandemic and the imposition of vaccines. The PEC dos Precatório will not be enough to pay for all the promises of the Brazilian government.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, November 22nd.

CHECK: Investing.com’s Complete Economic Calendar

1. China suggests monetary easing

China’s central bank has hinted that it will ease the country’s monetary policy as it faces a slowdown caused by problems in the real estate sector.

The People’s Bank of China dropped its share at 3.85% at its last monetary policy meeting, but withdrew some of its more aggressive comments from the statement accompanying the decision. He had previously spoken of the need to tightly control the money supply and not burden the economy with stimulus.

The , which has been one of the strongest currencies in emerging markets throughout the year, rose to 6.3794 against the , continuing to test what would be a 3 ½ year high, while benchmark stock indices soared until 1.4%.

CHECK: Quotation of the main global currencies

2. The limitations of the PEC of Precatório

Despite the PEC dos Precatório open a space of R$ 89.6 billion in the Budget in 2022, it is unlikely that the Government will be able to fulfill all the promises made, such as the salary readjustment for civil servants.

According to calculations made by Juliana Damasceno, an economist at Tendências Consultoria and a researcher at FGV-Ibre, and presented to Valor Econômico, the promised expenses such as Brazil Aid, correction of constitutional minimums and tax amendments, gas vouchers, diesel aid, expansion of the electoral fund and review of expenses indexed to the INPC, already reach R$ 102.7 billion.

This would mean that there would still be R$13.1 billion in the Budget, in addition to the total that would be released by the PEC dos Precatórios.

3. American stock market

US equities are expected to start the week clearly higher after closing last week on a mixed basis, torn between a generally positive economic outlook and fears of an accelerated tightening of monetary policy. Federal Reserve Vice President, , acknowledged that Fed policymakers may discuss a faster elimination of their bond purchases than currently planned when they meet again next month.

At 8:57 am, futures rose 0.41%, while 100 and futures advanced 0.38% and 0.48%, respectively. The , ETF that measures the performance of Brazilian stocks on Wall Street, was up 0.14% in the pre-market.

The day is devoid of important economic indicators. A Zoom Video (NASDAQ:

CHECK: Quotation of the main global assets

4. Europe revolts against Covid-19 measures

The rate will hit 6% this month while the economy slows, warned the Deutsche Bundesbank in a monthly report that puts the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across Europe in an even darker context.

There were riots against the reintroduction of mobility restrictions in the Netherlands and Belgium over the weekend, and smaller-scale protests in Italy, Croatia and Austria, the latest of which imposed a total blockade across the country at the end of last week.

Karl Lauterbach, a leading health expert in the center-left SPD who will likely head the next coalition government, said over the weekend that the country could no longer rule out mandatory vaccinations for everyone. The market continued to fight below $1,1300 in the meantime.

5. The country faces difficulties after Japan warms to reserve release plans

News from Europe also weakened oil, which raised expectations of widespread restrictions on mobility in the coming months. Institutions such as the IEA and OPEC have already warned that the market could go from a shortage to a surplus due to this and other trends.

At 8:58 am, US oil futures were down 0.74% to $75.38 a barrel, while US oil futures were down 0.71% to $78.33.

CHECK: Quotation of the main commodities global

On Friday, data showed that speculative long positions fell again in the week to Tuesday, suggesting that players had lost faith in oil’s momentum amid growing talks about a coordinated release of strategic reserves by big consumers. Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has previously indicated that Japan would be open to such a move.