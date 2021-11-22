Steel futures soar in China as demand improves; ore also rises

BEIJING (Reuters) – Steel futures prices in China jumped on Monday, with hot rolled coil and construction rebar rising more than 4% in the session, closing the gap with spot prices, as traders celebrate a small improvement in the consumption of industrial metals.

Apparent demand for five steel products in China, including rebar, wire rod and hot-rolled coils, rose for two consecutive weeks and rose 4.2% last week from early November, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

“In the short term, property policy is expected to improve, which could likely lift market sentiment,” wrote Galaxy Futures in a note, warning that the spot market still faces cost-cutting risks. and consumption.

Spot prices for rebar and hot-rolled coils were around RMB 400 and RMB 200 higher, respectively, than most currently traded January futures contracts.

The most active construction rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 4.3% to RMB 4,385 ($687.21) per tonne and closed up 2.3% at RMB 4,300 per tonne.

Hot-rolled coils, used in automobiles and appliances, closed up 0.9% to 4,405 yuan per tonne, after rising 4.7% during the session.

Stainless steel futures contracts on the Shanghai exchange rose 1.2% to RMB 17,330 per tonne.

Dalian benchmark iron ore futures for January delivery rose 6.2% to RMB 558 per tonne.

Spot prices for iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China rose $4 to $95.5 a ton on Monday, according to consultancy SteelHome.

Coke futures jumped 3.8% to RMB 2,866 a ton.

Coking coal prices, however, fell 0.4% to RMB 1,856 per tonne after the state planner said coal production continued to rise.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related