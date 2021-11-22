Strike in BH: bus stations operate with up to 30% of trips – General

The strike of collective transport workers in Belo Horizonte affects all bus stations this Monday morning (Nov 22), according to a partial report by BHTrans released recently.
Vilarinho: 30%
New Sale: 26%
So Gabriel: 22%
Pampulha: 20%
Only Jos: 7%
Barreiro: 1%
Diamond: 0%
Partial stoppage of public transport operators. We are monitoring the operation via the Operations Center and field teams. Our agents are advising users at the stations.
Last Friday, Judge Fernando Luiz Gonalves Rios Neto, 1st Vice-President of the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of the 3rd Region determined that at least 60% of the fleet should circulate. The Union of Passenger Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (SetraBH) filed an appeal with Justice. The fine in case of non-compliance of R$ 50 thousand.