Strike in BH: bus stations operate with up to 30% of trips – General

Passengers at the entrance to Venda Nova Station, where only 26% of trips were made (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) The strike of collective transport workers in Belo Horizonte affects all bus stations this Monday morning (Nov 22), according to a partial report by BHTrans released recently.

The stoppage started at midnight. On Twitter, the capital’s traffic company disclosed the percentage of trips made at stations in relation to those scheduled, in the 6:00 am period, one of the busiest times at the bus terminals. Check it out below:

Vilarinho: 30%

New Sale: 26%

So Gabriel: 22%

Pampulha: 20%

Only Jos: 7%

Barreiro: 1%

Diamond: 0%

7:27 am Partial stoppage of public transport operators. We are monitoring the operation via the Operations Center and field teams. Our agents are advising users at the stations.

% of trips made in relation to those scheduled (6am range):

Other lines: 16%

Last Friday, Judge Fernando Luiz Gonalves Rios Neto, 1st Vice-President of the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of the 3rd Region determined that at least 60% of the fleet should circulate. The Union of Passenger Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (SetraBH) filed an appeal with Justice. The fine in case of non-compliance of R$ 50 thousand.

The Belo Horizonte Road Workers Union (STTRBH) informed yesterday that the minimum fleet would be maintained, but that it was not possible to predict whether the adhesion would be total or partial.