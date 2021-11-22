Strong car door opens and money spreads on highway | World-News | Online Diary

A highway was covered with cash in the United States, last Friday (19), after the door of a strong car opened and bags of dollar bills spread across the road.

Images posted on social networks show that the highway was completely blocked in both directions and several people stopped their cars to collect the dollar bills from the ground.

The “money rain” took place in San Diego, Calif., on Interstate 5, a major West Coast highway that links Los Angeles to Seattle.

In the images, it is possible to see some running with happiness with the money in their hands and others throwing the bills in the air. At least two people were arrested by the police.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) told local media that an armored vehicle door opened and bags of cash fell onto the highway.

“We’re working with the FBI now,” a police spokesman told local news station News 8. “If you took any money, I suggest you turn it over to the CHP office immediately because we have a lot of evidence.”

The San Diego FBI said it is working with the highway police and has advised people to “return all the money to the CHP.”

A CHP police officer told the “San Diego Union-Tribune” newspaper that anyone who took the money “may face charges.”

The highway patrolman also told the newspaper that “about a dozen people” had already returned the stolen money: “People are bringing a lot [dinheiro]. People took a lot of money.”

The police did not say how much money fell from the armored car or how much was taken, and the company responsible for the transport declined to comment. In a statement released that night, CHP thanked those who had already returned the money and warned others:

“Several photos and videos were posted on social media and captured faces and license plates at the scene of the incident. CHP is working with the FBI to identify those who participated in the money theft,” said the California Highway Patrol.

CHP released 16 photos and videos showing some of the people took money from the highway and said they “are encouraged to hand over the money within 48 hours to avoid potential criminal charges.”