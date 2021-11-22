Student from São Paulo travels 400 kilometers to Franca to take the Enem: ‘I put in the wrong city’ | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

“I left São Paulo yesterday, I took the bus at midnight. Then I got off here in Franca, at the bus station, around 6:39 am just to do Enem here. I put the wrong address, the wrong county. Then I said ‘bitch, now I don’t have anything to do, I’m going to have to go there'”, he says.

Lucas says he’s never been to town before. When he got off at the bus station, he was unable to take the bus to reach the test site. With time to spare, he decided to walk to the address.

“I came walking. It took an hour and twenty minutes. That’s why I’m out of shoes. I took off my sneakers to take a break because my foot is hurting,” says Lucas, sitting on the sidewalk with only sock feet.

1 of 2 In addition to traveling all night long, Lucas Ortiz Alves walked for more than an hour from the bus station in Franca, SP, to the venue — Photo: Ana Laura Siqueira/g1 In addition to having traveled all night long, Lucas Ortiz Alves walked for over an hour from the bus station in Franca, SP, to the test location — Photo: Ana Laura Siqueira/g1

The snack prepared for the test, Lucas says he ate during the bus trip from the capital to the interior.

“It’s all over now. I ate on the journey. I’ll have to buy more there at the market. I had made lunch, ate a few bisnaguinhas on the bus, already drank water. It was all gone already on the trip. There’s only a granola bar.”

This is the second time the young man takes the Enem. Despite the nervousness, which he considers normal, he says he is prepared for the test. He is looking to get into law school and says staying home during the pandemic helped prepare for the dispute.

“I took a semester of prep course and half a semester I studied alone. [A pandemia] It even got better, because I stayed at home. It helped. You focus more. It is better.”

Next Sunday (28), when the second stage of the test takes place, the student must face the same journey to Franca.

“I’m going back to São Paulo today. Then, next Sunday, there’s another trip here. You can’t stay in a hotel here, then I’ll spend more.”

2 of 2 Student Lucas Ortiz Alves, aged 20, traveled 400 kilometers from São Paulo to Franca (SP) to take Enem 2021 — Photo: Ana Laura Siqueira/g1 Student Lucas Ortiz Alves, aged 20, traveled 400 kilometers from São Paulo to Franca (SP) to take Enem 2021 — Photo: Ana Laura Siqueira/g1

See more news from the region at g1 Ribeirão Preto e Franca