Student gives up on Enem due to lack of structure to study and changes caused by Covid-19: ‘My mental health was preferred’ | Mogi das Cruzes and Suzano

The Covid-19 pandemic brought several changes, including for those who want to start a degree. Uncertainties about the exam dates for the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem), problems studying at home and economic difficulties are among the challenges identified by the students, who began to rethink the possibility of taking the exam.

This is the case of Kelvin Felipe dos Santos, 19, who withdrew from taking the Enem this year, even after enrolling, due to the lack of structure to prepare himself and also due to the uncertainties of how the test would be. “One time was a date, then another, and my mental health was preferred”, he says.

Kelvin wants to prepare for the 2022 Enem.

It is not the first time that the glassware replacement has given up on his dream of enrolling in the Public Relations course. He lives with five other people in Biritiba Mirim, and had to give up the full scholarship he got in 2020, as he didn’t have enough space to dedicate himself to studies at home. Classes were only taking place at a distance.

“The biggest difficulty is studying at home due to the lack of space and noise. It was difficult, I didn’t even start college because it would be more of a headache”, explains Kelvin.

Graduated from the State Education Network, he finished high school in 2019 and is hopeful that in 2022 there will be a different scenario for Enem candidates. “This is the Enem with the lowest number of subscribers, or for lack of money or motivation”, he points out.