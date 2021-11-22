Student travels to the city and travels 400 km to test

BRAZIL – 2020/10/29: In this photo illustration the National Secondary Education Examination (ENEM) logo displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A student from São Paulo traveled 400 km to Franca, in the interior of the state, to take the Enem test

The young man changed the city at the time of registration and missed the deadline to correct the error

The candidate took the early morning bus so as not to miss the exam

Student Lucas Ortiz Alves, aged 20, lives in São Paulo, but had to travel 400 kilometers to Franca, in the interior of the state, to participate in Enem 2021. mistake.

“I left São Paulo yesterday, I took the bus at midnight. Then I got off here in Franca, at the bus station, about 6:39 am just to do Enem here. I entered the wrong address, the wrong municipality. I said: ‘Bitch, now I don’t have anything to do, I’ll have to go there'”, said the candidate for the G1 portal.

Lucas had never been to Franca, and to make matters worse, he couldn’t take the bus to get to the venue. With time to spare, he decided to walk 1 hour and 20 minutes to the address.

This is the second time the young man takes the Enem. He is looking to get into law school and says staying home during the pandemic helped prepare for the dispute. Next Sunday (28), when the second stage of the test takes place, the student must face the same journey to Franca.

“I’m going back to São Paulo today. Then, next Sunday, there’s another trip here. You can’t stay in a hotel here, then I’ll spend more,” stated the candidate.