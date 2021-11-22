Sudan Military Agree to Return Prime Minister and Release Political Prisoners – International

The Sudanese Military and the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, deposed in a coup last month, signed, this Sunday, the 21st, an agreement that ensures his return to office and the release of political prisoners. The prime minister will lead the Sudan, under military supervision, until new elections take place. It is unclear how much power Hamdock will have or whether all political parties and pro-democracy groups have signed the contract.

Hamdok has been under house arrest since, on October 25, military dissolved the government and declared themselves in charge of the country during the state of emergency. The coup came two years after a popular uprising that deposed Sudan’s long-time dictator, Omar al-Bashir.

The contract takes place right after the number of civilians killed in the repression of demonstrations against the coup rise to 40. Sudanese have taken to the streets en masse to protest against the military.

The main general of the country, Abdel Fattah Burhan, said in statements broadcast on television, that Hamdok will now lead an independent technocratic cabinet until elections can be held. “By signing this declaration, we can lay a genuine foundation for the transition period,” Burhan said.

At the signing ceremony, broadcast by a state-owned television channel, Hamdok said that “signing this agreement opens the door enough to face all the challenges of the transition period.” The prime minister thanked Sudan’s “regional and global friends” who helped to reach the contract, but did not mention the countries.

Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United Nations Organization (UN) and the U.S (USA), which repudiated the coup, played a “crucial role” in the elaboration of the agreement.

Previously, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the group that led the uprising against Bashir, opposed any contract with the military. In a statement on Sunday, the group reiterated its opposition to any new political partnerships, insisting that the perpetrators of the coup be brought to justice. O Umma party, the longest acronym cited by the military in the agreement, issued a statement insinuating that it had not signed.

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets of the capital cartoon, just before the signing ceremony, to denounce the coup and demand the immediate transfer of power to civilians. Protesters waved the Sudanese flag and shouted: “Power is for the people! The military must stay in the barracks.”/AP