Sudanese Prime Minister is released and resumes his post almost 1 month after military coup | World

Signed at the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, the 14-point agreement provides for the release of civilian leaders who had been detained in the coup and the return of Hamdok to the post of prime minister.

But the population continued to protest against the military and did not accept the agreement, which according to the BBC British network was closed with a gun pointed at the head of Hamdok.

At least one person died in the demonstrations. (see below).

2 of 5 Video image shows, from left to right: Sudan Transitional Military Council Deputy Chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok during ceremony of signing agreement to restore transition to civilian rule in the country, in the capital Khartoum, on 21 November 2021 — Photo: AFPTV Video image shows, from left to right: Sudan Transitional Military Council Deputy Chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the country’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok during the signing ceremony of agreement to restore transition to civilian rule in the country in the capital Khartoum on 21 November 2021 — Photo: AFPTV

military coup and protests

The coup d’état was led by al-Burhan himself, on 25 October. In addition to the arrest of Hambok and other civilian leaders, the general made an official statement on state TV and announced a nationwide state of emergency.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Khartoum and the neighboring city of Omdurman to protest on the day of the coup, blocking roads and burning tires, while security forces used tear gas to disperse them.

Protests continued, and the military expanded the crackdown, using live ammunition and killing at least 40 people in nearly a month.

protests against the agreement

Despite Sunday’s agreement, people continued to leave in cities across the country and continued to protest. Several civil society organizations have rejected the pact and advocated a government without the military.

A 16-year-old boy died after being shot in the head by security forces in Omdurman, a city neighboring the capital Khartoum, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement.

The crowd gathered in front of the presidential palace in Khartoum, where the agreement was signed, and security forces responded by hurling tear gas to disperse the protesters. According to the Reuters news agency, some were chanting: “Hamdok has sold the revolution”.

The prime minister who returned to power defended the agreement and stated that it aims to restore democratic transition in the country and end bloodshed.

“I know that our young people have the capacity to sacrifice, resolve and give up everything that is precious. But Sudanese blood is precious, let’s stop the bloodshed and direct the energy of young people towards construction and development,” he said. Hamdok.

The third largest country in Africa in terms of land area, Sudan has a population similar to Argentina’s and one of the lowest Human Development Indices (HDI) in the world.

The country is located between Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East and borders seven neighbors (Egypt, Libya, Chad, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea), in addition to having access to the Red Sea.

In Africa, Sudan is second only to Algeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo in territorial extension and has about 42 million inhabitants (Argentina has about 45 million).

Until South Sudan’s independence in 2011, Sudan was the largest country on the continent (and also in the Arab world).

Its capital is Khartoum, where the White Nile and Blue Nile rivers meet and form the Nile River, and the country’s predominant religion is Islam.

Sudan has an HDI of 0.510 and, in a ranking of 189 countries, is tied 170th with Haiti (the poorest country in the Americas) and behind Afghanistan (169th).