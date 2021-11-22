Summary of the week’s chapters from 11/29 to 12/04 · TV News

Monday, 11/29 (Chapter 7)

Neco shoots at Paula’s car and everyone freaks out. Bianca has a feeling about her father, and Nedda worries. Guilherme tells the truth about Flávia to Neném and Paula. Nedda, Betina and Jandira arrange the sale of the hot ones. Paula’s car stops working on top of the train track, and Guilherme notices the train coming towards him.

Guilherme tells Flávia that he’s going to hand over the money to the police. Paula decides to take the fake flight attendant to sleep at her house. Baby thinks about Rose. Guilherme comments that Paula and Neném are having an affair, and Rose is shaken. Tigger is threatened by Soraia, Dennis and Cabeça on the first day of school. Flávia invades Guilherme’s office and demands the suitcase with the dollars.

Tuesday, 11/30 (Chapter 8)

Guilherme talks to Flávia. The teacher is surprised by Tigger’s performance. Baby thinks about visiting her brother in the prison. Paula is devastated by the commercial for Carmen’s cosmetic. Odete gets infuriated when she sees Jandira selling hot items at her place of work. Daniel convinces Flávia to turn himself in and return the dollars.

Betina is looking for a job. Neco threatens Flávia, who decides to run away with the dollars. Tina doesn’t let Tigger fight Dennis. Daniel notices Flávia’s escape and alerts Guilherme. Marcelo catches Paula and Neném in the businesswoman’s room. Guilherme prevents Flávia from finding Neco and Leco.

Wednesday, 11/1 (Chapter 9)

Guilherme does not allow Flávia to join Pulp Fiction and has an idea to help the girl. Odete forces Juca to arm against Jandira. Guilherme asks Daniel to take Flávia to the police station. Tina gets angry when Tigger helps Soraia. Goddess sees a picture of Baby with Rose in her lap.

Nedda suffers from Roni’s arrest. Flávia looks for Murilo. Cora explains how Leco and Neco must surprise Flávia. Juca praises Jandira’s hot meal, and Odete is furious. Tigger asks Tina out, but she refuses, jealous of Soraia. Roni mistreats Baby when she sees her brother.

Thursday, 11/2 (Chapter 10)

Nedda is sick with the fight between Neném and Roni. Odaílson calls Goddess out. Celina intrigues Rose for Guilherme. Tigger offers a ride to Soraia. Jandira despairs when she finds out that Roni will live with them when she gets out of jail. Paula and Marcelo kiss.

Flávia spends the night with Murilo. Betina trains steps of pole dance on the sly. Jandira talks to her ex-husband about Roni. Tina makes peace with Tigger, and Soraia watches the two. Flávia has a hallucination at the door of the police station and ends up losing her dollars.

Friday, 11/3 (Chapter 11)

Flávia tries to run away, but ends up trapped. Baby decides to help Flávia. Odete wakes up sick, and Juca works in her place. Soraia teases Tina during class, and Tigger is amused. Baby visits Flavia in jail. Rose offers to help Joana with her project at Guilherme’s clinic.

Juca distributes the hot rolls to homeless people, without Odete knowing. Rose tries to convince Guilherme to support Joana’s project. Tigrão invites Soraia and Tina to his house. Cora threatens Flavia. Neném receives a distress message from the dancer and demands that Guilherme get her out of jail.

Saturday, 4/11 (Chapter 12)

Guilherme and Neném disagree. Cora intimidates Flavia. Carmem says that Paula will be honored at the inauguration of her cream. The bailiff arrives with Flavia’s release permit, and Neném takes the dancer to her house. Odete throws Juca out of the house.

Bianca, Tina and Soraia go together to Tigrão’s house. Osvaldo reveals to Neném what he feels for Nedda. Rose helps Joana save a child’s life. Marcelo convinces Paula to go to the opening of Wollinger cream. Carmem decides to look for Baby. Baby sees Rose and goes to meet her. A car closes Carmen’s motorcycle, which goes towards the former player.

