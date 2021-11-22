Supermarket will promote children’s items, with discounts of up to 50%

Stocks were increased for Black Diapers Photo: Archive

From Wednesday the 24th, the network of Guanabara supermarkets will promote the black diapers. The campaign — which includes promotions of various items from the children’s line — will last for seven days, with discounts of up to 50% in products of more than 20 brands.

The action — which takes place together with the Guanabara Anniversary, scheduled to end on November 30 — will take place in all 26 stores of the chain. Customers will be able to take baby wipes, disposable diaper packs, anti-drying creams and baby food, as well as liquid soaps, shampoos and conditioners at much cheaper prices.

Replenishment of goods

The replacement of goods, according to the network, will be daily. But the company warns that, due to high demand, some sizes may not be available at any given time. Restocking, however, will be intensified.

The stores are also complying with all safety standards in the fight against coronavirus, with cleaning of carts, measuring the temperature of consumers at the entrance, using alcohol gel, cleaning sales halls and keeping the checkouts away.

Employees wear protective equipment, including face shield. For customers, it is mandatory to wear a mask inside all stores.