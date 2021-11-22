SUV vehicle advances against Christmas parade in Wisconsin, US, leaves 5 dead and 40 injured | World

An SUV vehicle at high speed invaded a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in the United States, and ran over dozens of people this Sunday (21), leaving 5 dead and 40 injured, local police said.

“We can confirm that five people have died and 40 are injured. However, those numbers could change as we gather more information,” Waukesha County police said in a statement.

International agencies report that among the injured are at least 12 children.

The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 pm (local, 10:30 pm GMT) during an annual parade in the city of Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee.

“A red van entered our Christmas parade,” said Police Chief Dan Thompson. An investigation is ongoing,” he said, adding that the driver was identified and detained.

There were no other threats, noted the officer.

2 of 2 Crumpled SUV involved in parade incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin — Photo: Eric Dundt / AFP Photo Crumpled SUV involved in parade incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin — Photo: Eric Dundt / AFP Photo

The “Journal Sentinel” reported that footage shows the SUV speeding towards the parade.