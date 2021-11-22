Swab fan? Find out why you don’t need to clean your ears – 11/22/2021

Since childhood and, mainly, those who were born in hot countries like Brazil, we are taught that hygiene is one of the fundamental items for health and good appearance. But there is one part of the body that people insist on wanting to clean during their daily ritual and that they really shouldn’t even touch: the ear. Yes, there are many people who have the terrible habit of cleaning and removing ear wax.

And the worst: the habit went viral on some social networks. The videos show challenges with people washing their ears with products, using sharp objects and even techniques that use fire to burn the wax. An extremely dangerous practice.

We spoke with some experts who warn about the risks of engaging in this type of game and when, in fact, it is necessary to resort to this type of cleaning.

not dirt

Many people don’t even know it, but the ear is one of the smallest organs in the body and hides its main part (cochlea and labyrinth) behind the ear, ear canal, eardrum and three small bones (hammer, incus and stapes). This noble part of the ear, the size of a child’s marble, works 24 hours a day, seven days a week (and even during sleep).

Ear wax, also known as earwax or earwax, is located in the ear canal and has a very important protective function, as it makes it difficult for foreign bodies to enter both the ear and the ear. Wax is made up of skin, which flakes naturally from the external auditory meatus, and glandular secretion (from the ceruminous and sebaceous glands)—a rather disgusting combination, it’s true, but effective for its purpose.

And there’s more: the oily composition of the wax prevents the skin from drying out, while the acidic pH hinders the proliferation of potentially pathogenic microorganisms, such as some types of bacteria and fungi. It is even believed that this entire complex that involves the production of the substance may even participate in local immune responses.

Each type of wax is different

Although it has a basic composition, the characteristics of the wax — such as color, smell, moisture — can vary from person to person. Even the same person can have wax with different characteristics if you compare the right ear with the left ear.

In general, ear wax can be of the wet or dry type. In the first case, it tends to accumulate more easily, sometimes even becoming hardened and with a cobbled appearance.

It’s difficult, but it can happen: when accumulated, earwax can really be a nuisance. This trend, however, depends on factors such as skin type (individuals with oily skin produce more wax), diet, anatomy (eg, diameter ear canal reduced) and even because they really are hyperproducers of the substance.

In these cases, hearing difficulties, a feeling of pressure in the ear, tinnitus, itching (itching), a foreign body sensation or coughing may occur. Some even report a strong odor.

But can you clean?

Yes, but probably not the way you’re used to. The correct way to clean the ear is to wait for the earwax to be expelled naturally and to remove only that part with a towel or wet tissue, without putting anything inside the ear. That way you don’t hurt yourself, pierce the eardrum, or push the wax in further.

And how does this happen? Well, after fulfilling its function (ie holding microorganisms and other little debris in the ear canal), the wax is expelled with the help of the existing hairs in the ear canal region.

It is worth remembering that the skin of the external ear canal is very thin and sensitive. Therefore, it is not recommended to use rigid and sharp objects (such as tweezers and staples) to remove the wax inside the canal, as they have a greater potential for injury and can still be dirty, increasing the risk of infection.

Even cotton swabs can cause skin damage, loss of protective barrier integrity and, consequently, infection. Even the use of flexible rods can leave the person with more cerumen, as this will be pushed into the ear.

Those who take the risk of doing this “deep” cleaning may have major injuries such as ear canal skin lacerations, severe local pain, bleeding, tympanic membrane perforation, trauma to the middle ear ossicles, hearing loss (temporary or permanent, from varying degrees), tinnitus and even dizziness.

In extreme cases, there are risks of damage to the facial nerve, with a consequent decrease in the movement of the muscles of the face or even facial paralysis.

remove is necessary

In addition to being bothersome, excess earwax can obstruct the ear canal. This creates a mechanical barrier that makes it difficult for sound to travel its normal path to the tympanic membrane. In this situation, once the excess is removed, hearing returns to normal.

But the only person who can define the need for this type of cleaning is the doctor, who will assess the ear and, if necessary, order tests such as audiometry (which assesses hearing). Cleaning is generally recommended in these situations:

If it is interfering with the correct functioning of sound application devices (known as hearing devices);

Cause local discomfort, with a foreign body sensation or discomfort when using headphones or swimming pads.

The procedure must be done by the specialist and in the office, as proper instruments and techniques are needed to safely remove earwax.

What if some foreign object enters?

Parents of young children know that putting objects in their ears — such as beans or pebbles — is one of the tricks their children can commit.

In this case, as well as when there is an excess of earwax, it is necessary to undergo a medical evaluation so that the specialist can assess whether there is really any foreign body in the ear and how it should be removed. Do not move or try to remove with homemade objects as the object can be pushed into the ear, worsening the condition and increasing the chance of infections.

Sources: Eder Barbosa Muranaka, graduated in medicine from UFPR (Federal University of Paraná) and professor of otorhinolaryngology in the medical course at Faculdade São Leopoldo Mandic – Campinas (SP); Gilberto Ulson Pizarro, professor at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and physician at the Hospital Paulista de Otorhinolaryngology; Sergio Tadeu Almeida Pereira, head of the otorhinolaryngology service at Hospital Geral de Fortaleza; Tanit Ganz Sanchez, postgraduate advisor in speech therapy at USP (University of São Paulo), creator and coordinator of GANZ (National Support Group for People with Tinnitus).