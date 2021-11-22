Swedes Create Safe and Cheap Large-Scale Energy Storage

posted on 11/22/2021 06:00



(credit: Thor Balkhed/Disclosure)

The growth in the share of renewable energies and the increase in electricity consumption around the world are major challenges for balancing energy supply networks. In principle, electricity is consumed at the time of its production, and currently there are limited options for storing large quantities. The problem is intensified in the cold, when demand is highest. The imbalance in the network can cause serious power outages.

To address this problem, Xavier Crispin and collaborators at the Organic Electronics Laboratory at Linköping University in Sweden have developed a concept of safe, affordable and sustainable large-scale energy storage. The output power is high enough for the technology to maintain the energy balance in the electricity supply. The project, published last week in the journal Advanced Energy and Sustainability Research, was awarded at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow.

“Our project allows for the safe and environmentally sustainable storage of organic energy with a high power density, 5kW/kg. The electrodes are manufactured with a wood-based material, in a typographic printer”, says Crispin. “We must, however, increase the energy density: our organic batteries are better than normal supercapacitors and have almost the same performance as lead-acid. But lithium-ion batteries are better”, he compares.

World record

The results presented in the article are based on two discoveries: a new type of water-based electrolyte and electrodes made from lignin, which is an inexpensive, widely available by-product of papermaking. The researchers developed a polyelectrolyte consisting of a highly concentrated water-based polymer, potassium polyacrylate, biopolymer lignin (as the positive electrode) and polyimide mixed with conductive carbon (as the negative electrode). “The voltage drop, which measures self-discharge, is less than 0.5V in 100 hours, which is a world record for energy storage with organic electrodes in water-based electrolytes”, explains the professor.

The technique uses cheap raw materials: lignin and polyelectrolyte, for example, do not cost more than US$ 1 per kilogram. In addition to being easy to find, they are non-flammable materials, and the technology can be extended to large batteries. According to Crispin, it is a sustainable solution for secure and large-scale energy storage.