Sylvinho says he is used to fan criticism and says he is ‘aligned’ at Corinthians

Coach Sylvinho does not live days of tranquility with the fans, but assures that he is fully aware of his role in Corinthians. Bood at the announcement of the squad, the coach says he is used to the demands that professional football promotes, especially in a club the size of Corinthians.

“I am a football professional, and as an athlete I was 15 years old. We know that we are public people, we are absolutely used to all kinds of criticism and there is no problem,” said the commander, always reaffirming the many hours of work at the CT and the good relationship with the board.

“There is the professional Sylvio, and this professional Sylvio is concerned with working 12 hours a day at the CT, very well aligned with the board, the presidency, the athletes, the staff. Anyway, our preparation was normal, good and the her proof was the final result on the field. A great game, great performance and an absolutely deserved victory”, he observed.

The last few days, however, were marked by hateful messages directed at their children on Instagram, with the right to a complaint from the eldest daughter regarding the content and the inability of them to be able to resolve anything at the club.

“I have all my committee, directors, staff… our internal environment is very good, positive, and the athletes expose this in interviews. We’re back with the performances, to the G4, good numbers, there’s nothing decided yet in the championship, our interest is to keep working,” he continued.

About the good performance in the derby against Santos, the captain alvinegro showed satisfaction with the intensity displayed by the team on the field. He refused, however, to give a grade for his work so far.

“There are four games to go, it won’t be easy. I’m happy for the organization we had, G4, our team has a strong shirt, I played here, I have titles, I know the club’s sectors. It’s wonderful, we’re happy with the work, the response from athletes, what they have been saying is good. They feel good, they are happy with the work and the quality, we look each other in the eye and we have a lot of sweat to work. as an athlete, now I won’t do it,” he concluded.

