Tennis player says she is safe in connection with IOC authority







Thomas Bach during videoconference with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai Photo: Greg Martin/COI

the Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai made a video call this Sunday, 21, with the president of the International Olympic Committee (COI) and told him that she is safe and well, the Committee informed in a statement.

Photos and videos of Peng at a tournament in Beijing this Sunday had little effect in allaying international concerns after she passed. almost three weeks without appearing in public after accuse former Chinese vice premier of sexual abuse.





Tennis player Peng Shuai signs autographs during event in Beijing 11/21/2021 TWITTER @QINGQINGPARIS via REUTERS Photo: Reuters

In a statement, the IOC said that at the start of her 30-minute call with President Thomas Bach, Peng thanked the IOC for its concern for her well-being.

“She explained that she is safe and well, living in her home in Beijing, but that she would like to have her privacy respected at this time,” the IOC statement said. “That’s why she prefers to spend more time with family and friends right now. Still, she will remain involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much.”

Concern over Peng comes as international human rights associations are calling for a boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February given China’s human rights record.

On November 2, Peng posted on Chinese social media saying that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually harassed her a few years ago. Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government commented on his accusation. Peng’s post was quickly deleted from social media and the subject was banned on the highly censored Chinese internet.