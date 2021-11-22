Tesla driving alone in São Paulo defies traffic laws; see the video

Despite already being a reality in several parts of the world, it is impressive to see cars that ”drive alone”. And it was that way, surprised, that a boy was when recording a driver who seemed to be sleeping at the wheel in a Tesla Model 3. The electric sedan traveled without driver intervention on Rodovia dos Imigrantes, in São Paulo.

The video, which quickly went viral on the internet, shows a man with his seat reclining back and no hands in the direction. Therefore, it implies that the car was with the Autopilot (Tesla semi-autonomous steering system) in on mode. See below:

You will also like to

In the recording, published on the channel Caparaó Network, on Youtube, the guy who caught the situation then tries to follow Tesla and show the position of the driver’s seat and hands. ”This is the future,” he exclaimed at one point, surprised by what he saw.

Tesla/Disclosure

Current system requires hands on the wheel

Despite the repercussions, this is a very serious occurrence. That’s because, according to the Tesla, the current system, considered as level 2, requires drivers to keep their hands on the wheel. In other words, the technology works only to provide better assistance to the driver – and not 100% autonomously.

In this case, eight cameras and twelve sensors allow the vehicle to accelerate, turn and brake automatically within the lane. However, the brand’s own website warns that ”the features require active supervision of the driver and do not make the car autonomous”.

Disclosure/Tesla

To get an idea, only level 5, which is being developed by the American automaker, would not require human intervention. Therefore, it would no longer be ”semi-autonomous”.