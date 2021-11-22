Tesouro Direto: with higher market projections for Selic, interest rates on fixed rates are rising again and pass 12% a year

(marchmeena29/GettyImages)

SAO PAULO – In this Monday’s session (22), the highlight is the estimates presented in the Focus Report, by the Central Bank, which showed that the median of the economists’ projections now indicate that official inflation should exceed 10% this year, compared to the 9.77% expected a week earlier.

There was also a deterioration in the estimates for the advance of inflation and the Selic rate for next year. In the case of the basic interest rate, financial agents predict that the Selic should now end the year at 11.25% a year, against 11% a year in the previous survey.

In the wake of inflationary pressures that demand an even tougher stance by the Central Bank on interest rates, the market for government bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto operates with an increase in rates this morning.

The advance is greater among preset papers, such as the Prefixed Treasury 2024. In the first update of the day, the return offered by this security was 12.11% per year, compared to 11.96% per year, in the previous session. At the same time, the profitability offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2031 was 11.75% per year, above the 11.65% seen last Friday (19).

As a result, the difference between the remuneration of the shorter-term (2024) and longer-term (2031) bonds reached 36 basis points. Last week, this distance reached 40 basis points, on days of greater stress. Understand what explains this phenomenon, in which papers with a closer maturity offer higher interest rates than those with a longer term.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2026 rose from 5.14% per year, in the previous session, to 5.17% per year at the opening of business. The rates offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2055, with semiannual interest payments, in turn, were 5.33%, compared to 5.30% per annum registered on Friday.

The distance between the profitability offered by the shorter-term (2026) and the longer-term (2055) paper reached 16 basis points (0.16 percentage points), against 8 basis points (0.08 percentage points) in last week’s negotiations.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Monday morning (22):

Focus

On the local radar, the financial market raised, for the 33rd week, its projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) this year, this time from 9.77% to 10.12%. Estimates for the indicator in 2022 also worsened, from 4.79% to 4.96%, in the 18th consecutive week. The data are contained in the Focus Report, by the Central Bank released this Monday (22).

Faced with strong inflationary pressure, economists consulted by the BC raised their expectations for interest rates in 2022 and now see the Selic ending next year at 11.25% per year, above the 11% expected in the previous survey.

For December this year, the estimate for the basic interest rate was maintained at 9.25% per year. The expectation is for another 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in early December.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, Focus points to a worsening in the projections. Now, the market estimates growth of 4.80% this year, compared to 4.88% previously, and expansion of 0.70% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, compared to an estimated growth of 0.93%.

Financial agents are closely monitoring data from the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) which will be released on Thursday (25) and which may further pressure the Central Bank to raise interest rates to even more contractionary percentages to contain the price rise.

PEC of Precatório, PSDB previews and gas assistance

In the political arena, Sunday (21) was marked by confusion in the PSDB’s caucuses for the choice of its candidate for the presidency in the 2022 elections. A malfunction in the cell phone voting application meant that the outcome of the election was postponed indefinitely.

According to the newspaper The globe only 3,000 of the 44,700 members eligible to vote managed to participate in the previews yesterday.

Investors also report an article in the newspaper Economic value which says that the amount of R$ 89.6 billion that the PEC dos Precatórios can open is insufficient to fund other commitments assumed by the government and that, therefore, there is no room for readjustment of public servants.

According to the article, a study by Juliana Damasceno, senior economist at Tendências Consultoria and an associate researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics (FGV-IBRE), points out that, taking into account expenses with Brazil Aid, correction of constitutional minimums and tax amendments , gas vouchers, diesel aid, expansion of the electoral fund and review of expenses indexed to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), the account would already reach R$ 102.7 billion. In other words, the balance would be negative by R$ 13.1 billion in relation to the total that would be released by the PEC.

Also on the political scene, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) sanctioned a proposal to create gas aid to help low-income people purchase cooking gas. The information was disclosed in a note by the Presidency of the Republic this Monday.

According to the document, with the program, each eligible family will receive, every two months, an amount corresponding to a portion of at least 50% of the average national reference price of the 13 kg cylinder, established by the Survey System of Prices (SLP), according to rules to be defined by decree.

International scene

On the external radar, the market remains attentive to the advancement of Covid-19 in Europe. Last week, Austria and Germany again imposed mobility restrictions, especially for the unvaccinated population.

In the United States, the American futures indices advance this Monday morning. Last week, the S&P gained 0.3%, boosted by strong reports from major retailers and positive US economic indicators; the Nasdaq advanced 1.2%; and the Dow lost 1.3%.

In the coming days, US President Joe Biden is expected to name the next head of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank. The main names at stake are the current president of the institution Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard, who is seen as even more prone to an expansionist policy, that is, more prone to spending on buying bonds, for example, and low interest rates.

