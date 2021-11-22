Thais Fersoza and Michel Teló’s sex life: actress reveals details

Always discreet about her intimacy with her husband, Michel Teló, Thais Fersoza decided to reveal details of the couple’s sex life. In conversation with her followers, the actress assured that after the marriage, which has lasted for 7 years, she and the country singer are still very excited to date.

Questioned by an internet user about her sex life not being tiring for “having to have sex every week”, the artist denied. “Honestly? I think it’s damned lucky! A God bless! Having found the man in my life, who completes me, shares troubles and joys with me, satisfies me, father of my children and we can still make love every week“he replied to laughs.

For spice up the relationship, the mother of Melinda and Teodoro, aged 5 and 4, respectively, who did not accompany their famous parents on their romantic trip to Paris, told to invest in bold lingerie. “Love! And I have some drawers dedicated to them,” he warned, showing a little of his closet.

Thais also guaranteed that she and Michel Teló take turns taking the initiative at the right time. “Whoever feels like it at that moment…“, he pointed out. And he detailed: “Sometimes one, sometimes the other, sometimes both”.

Thais Fersoza faced anxiety crisis during the pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic ended up leaving Thais Fersoza psychologically shaken. On her Youtube channel, the influencer said that she started having attacks of anxiety when she didn’t even know what it was. “I can say it was one of the worst sensations in life, an anxiety attack. And it was horrible. I didn’t understand what it was, I didn’t know. I felt it for a while, it bothered me for a week, until there was a day that broke out. I was very happy and grateful because Michel was at home. It was very serious,” she guaranteed.

At this time, in addition to seeking help from a therapist, Thais, who shocked the web with her rapid weight loss, also turned to alternative treatments to alleviate symptoms: “I started doing yoga and meditation, which helped me a lot. We didn’t knows how to breathe. I never had the crisis again, the peak”.

And he detailed: “I started using oils and some alternative things that helped me, like teas. When I know that that thing will speed me up, that it will trigger that trigger, I already know how to react. Of course, there are some people who helped me to understanding and dealing with that was fundamental. Knowing how to control is a blessing. Knowing how to help is wonderful.”